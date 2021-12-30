The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Fans Are Loving Jennifer Beals’ Debut

Jennifer Beals rose to fame in 1983 when she starred in Flashdance and went on to appear in many famous movies and shows including Vampire’s Kiss, Devil in a Blue Dress, and The L Word. Fans of the actor were pleasantly surprised when she showed up in the series premiere of Disney+’s newest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. Beals plays a Twi’lek named Garsa Fwip who owns a cantina in Mos Espa called the Sanctuary. Star Wars fans have taken to Twitter today to share their opinions about the show’s first episode, and that includes a lot of love for Beals.
“Are you kidding me?,” Beals recently responded to Variety when asked if she knew a lot about her character going into the role. “I mean, I knew about the character. But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: Even when I first stepped onto the set, I didn’t realize that I was in The Book of Boba Fett. I just knew that I was getting to be part of this story.”
