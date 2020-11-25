The Mandalorian Snuck Some Star Wars Movie References Into That Baby Yoda Classroom Scene

✖

The Mandalorian Chapter 12 revealed some major plotlines that connect back to pivotal events of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy films - but the fun didn't stop there. While Mando (Pedro Pascal) reunited with old pals Grief Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) on planet Nevarro, the crew decided to leave Baby Yoda out of their fight with Moff Gideon's remaining Imperial forces. Instead, The Child was left at a school that Karga had setup. It was during that first school session that Baby Yoda got a crash-course in some important Star Wars geography, that was full of Easter eggs for longtime fans.

Warning: The Mandalorian Chapter 12 SPOILERS Follow!

The school Baby Yoda ends up in is run by a protocol droid teacher, from the same line as C-3PO. The lesson that Baby Yoda walks in on is geography, with the teacher making mention of several key Star Wars locations:

The Outer Rim - The "Wild West" of the Star Wars galaxy, where Mandalore, Nevarro, and many other key locations are found.

Chandrila - Homeworld of Rebel Alliance leader Mon Mothma, and the birthplace of Ben Solo. Chandrila was the Rebel Alliance base that was targeted by the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi. Falling the Empire's defeat, Chandrila became the first capital of the New Republic (but not the last).

Kessel and the Akkadese Maelstrom - The mining colony on Kessel had many rich resources that the smugglers would take and transport to buyers across the galaxy, braving the stormy atmosphere that surrounds the planet. The most famous smuggler to make the "Kessel Run?" A cocky young man named Han Solo (as seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

The Mandalorian has been great for bringing in an exponentially bigger crowd of mainstream Star Wars fans. At the same time, while the series offers plenty of fun scenes that mainstream viewers love (like Baby Yoda going to school), it also packs in fun Easter egg references like this rundown of famous Star Wars locations. The amount of those references you get depends entirely on how deeply invested in the franchise you are.

While this scene with Baby Yoda's schooling on the larger Star Wars universe is just for fun, Chapter 12: The Siege does in fact layout some pretty serious connections to the future Star Wars Sequel Trilogy and some of the bigger plot holes that still remain in that story.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is airing new season 2 episodes Fridays on Disney+.