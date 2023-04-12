The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 gives Grogu a major upgrade, as the young Foundling continues to search for his place amongst the Mandalorians. (WARNING: MILD SPOILERS!)

In The Mandalorian Chapter 23: The Spies, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) successfully rally a united group of Mandalorians (The Tribe, Nite Owls, and homeworld survivors) to retake the planet Mandalore. Before the recon group heads off from Nevarro for the mission to Mandalore, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) gives Mando and Grogu a token of appreciation for helping out against the pirates that attacked.

Mando had come to Nevarro looking to restore his old droid foe-turned-ally, IG-11, however, even with help from some expert Anzellan mechanics, the most that they were able to achieve was restoring IG-11's base programming – namely, assassinating Grogu. After a horror-style sequence of the mad robot going full Terminator, it looked like IG-11 was scrapped for good.

However, it turns out that IG-11's song had not yet been sung...

IG-12: Grogu's New Armor

(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

In The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7, the Anzellans come back bearing the gift of "IG-12," the latest rebuild of the famed assassin droid. Instead of resorting to IG-11's base programming functions, the Anzellans instead convert the killer droid into a robotic avatar that can act as an armored exoskeleton for Grogu to ride in!

Din Djarin is against letting Grogu essentially drive his first car – but Greef is in support of it, and Grogu lets it be known (through IG-11's remaining vocal functions) that he is going to embrace the change, no matter what his "dad" thinks.

By the time the Mandalorian forces get to Mandalore, Grogu proves that he is able to keep in step with the famed warriors using his new droid "vehicle." In fact, Grogu manages to at least hold his own when Moff Gideon's forces ambush the Mandalorian squad down in the Mines of Mandalore.

When The Mandalorian Season 3's penultimate episode reaches its cliffhanger ending, The Mandalorian forces are on the run and Din Djarin is captured by Moff Gideon. That twisted turn now has fans wondering if Grogu will go the full distance and actually step up to do battle with Moff Gideon directly, in order to save his "father." After Gideon ferociously hunted Grogu in Season 1 of The Mandalorian, and then tortured him as a hostage in Season 2, little Yoda deserves a shot to step up and face his foe.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.