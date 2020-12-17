New Star Wars Soundtrack Leak Could Spoil The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

✖

A new Star Wars soundtrack leak may actually spoil a big twist in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. Obviously, if you're planning on watching The Mandalorian season 2 finale this week, you may want to think twice about reading further, because obviously, POTENTIAL SPOILERS may follow. Star Wars fans over on Reddit have noticed that music service Shazam has dropped a list of musical tracks from The Mandalorian season 2. Fans have been matching the track names to key moments in the last few episodes of The Mandalorian - meaning that the tracks near the end of the list presumably reveal events of the upcoming season 2 finale.

Here's the list of Mandalorian Season 2 soundtrack titles, which have now leaked onto the Internet:

Capture the Flag Ahsoka Lives Activated A Mandalorian and a Jedi The Sword A Friend Open the Door The Seeing Stone Rest in Peace The Sorcerer Brown Eyes The Story Troopers Come with Me The Armor Invaders on Their Land

Now here is the matchup of titles with Mandalorian season 2 episodes, as per fans on Reddit:

Chapter 13: The Jedi

Ahsoka Lives

A Mandalorian and a Jedi

The Sorcerer

The Story

Chapter 14 - The Tragedy

The Seeing Stone

Activated

The Armor

Troopers

Chapter 15 - The Believer

Come With Me

Invaders on Their Land

Brown Eyes

Chapter 16 - Season 2 Finale

Capture the Flag

The Sword

A Friend

Open the Door

Rest in Peace

(Photo: Disney)

This match of track lists and episodes is all fan speculation, mind you, but there are some pretty clear correlations to make. For instance, "The Seeing Stone," "Brown Eyes," and "Invaders on Their Land" are obvious references to major moments from the last few episodes - and pretty much every track from the Ahsoka Tano episode is easy to identify.

That said, there are also some tracks that could be red herrings, or easy to confuse. "The Sword" could refer to a big fight with Moff Gideon's Darksaber in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, or it could be a reference to the scene where Gideon flashed the sword in Baby Yoda's face. "Rest in Peace" is the big track that has fans anxious: it could be a reference to Grogu dying in the season 2 finale (as many fans worry), or it could be a reference to any other dying - or it could be a reference to the solemn moment that Mando had to comb through the wreckage of his ship the Razor Crest.

"A Friend" is another title that sticks out. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has met quite a few friends during season 2 - but the season 2 finale could still feature a major cameo from an iconic Star Wars Jedi. Could that be the "Friend" referenced here?

We'll know for sure when The Mandalorian season 2 streams on Disney+ this Friday.