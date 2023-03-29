The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Has Star Wars Fans Calling It The Best of the Season (So Far)

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 has delivered the most action-packed episode of the season so far, and Star Wars fans are certainly taking notice!

"Chapter 21: The Pirate" brought a major pirate threat to the planet Nevarro, as Pirate King Gorian Shard came looking for payback for Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) laying the smackdown on him and his men in the Season 3 premiere. We got an episode that balanced epic Star Wars action (on the ground and in the air) with some significant character development that sets up a thrilling new trajectory for the series.

As you can see below, Star Wars fans are loving any number of things about The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 – from a director making his franchise debut to big changes in lore to the imminent return of a major villain!

(MAJOR SPOILERS!)