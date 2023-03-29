The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Has Star Wars Fans Calling It The Best of the Season (So Far)
The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 has delivered the most action-packed episode of the season so far, and Star Wars fans are certainly taking notice!
"Chapter 21: The Pirate" brought a major pirate threat to the planet Nevarro, as Pirate King Gorian Shard came looking for payback for Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) laying the smackdown on him and his men in the Season 3 premiere. We got an episode that balanced epic Star Wars action (on the ground and in the air) with some significant character development that sets up a thrilling new trajectory for the series.
As you can see below, Star Wars fans are loving any number of things about The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 – from a director making his franchise debut to big changes in lore to the imminent return of a major villain!
(MAJOR SPOILERS!)
All Hail Director Peter Ramsey!
Episode 5 of The Mandalorian will be 41 mins and directed by Peter Ramsey, the critically acclaimed director of Into the Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/T7ZZFKs3M8— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) March 28, 2023
Peter Ramsey has helped envision some of the most popular movies of all time, while directing his own animated hits, like Rise of the Guardians and Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse (which he co-directed). Now he makes his Star Wars debut with a major episode of The Mandalorian. Not too shabby. jprevnext
Zeb!
Mandalorian spoilers— Kelly (@kellswheeliebin) March 29, 2023
THE CREDITS CONFIRM THAT IT'S ZEB GARAZEB ORRELIOS IS IN THE MANDALORIAN!!!!! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/kphSoacjSU
Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios was a fan-favorite main character of the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Now he's the latest animated character Dave Filoni and co. snuck into the live-action side. And we're not mad at it.prevnext
I KNOW THAT VOICE!
Me when I heard Zeb Orrelios’ voice: #Mandalorian #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/63RdfEMfwZ— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) March 29, 2023
It wasn't just Zeb's good looks that we got: Star Wars Rebels voice actor Steve Blum brought the character back to life, and diehard fans knew it I M M E D I A T E L Y.prevnext
Aliens Homage
#TheMandalorian Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Chapter 21 . Ending be like: pic.twitter.com/qS48ALP9Po— Kinzie (@zapppz) March 29, 2023
Did you catch it?prevnext
SO MUCH STAR WARS DRIP
The Mandalorian Episode 5 tonight and The Bad Batch Season finale 🔥pic.twitter.com/wnqSGxYC7M— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 28, 2023
This is a VERY good week to be a Star Wars fan.prevnext
The Sackhoff Supremacy
Katee Sackhoff is really bringing it on The Mandalorian this season. So glad she was upped to a regular. pic.twitter.com/4dVxqJTQuv— Richard Newby - Writing a novel; here sporadically (@RICHARDLNEWBY) March 29, 2023
More Katee Sackhoff. This was The Way.prevnext
The Next Star Wars Ship
the mandalorian spoilers— lara (@kotefett) March 29, 2023
whenever bo katan and the armorer are in one scene together pic.twitter.com/xhgbMV2heJ
the way the armorer stroked bo-karan’s shoulder…. this felt like a period drama clip romance isn’t dead pic.twitter.com/AJfc0QRV2q— savi → swce (@andorisms) March 23, 2023
Those helmets couldn't hide all that heat.prevnext
Did Din Dirty
// #TheMandalorian spoilers
Din getting thrashed in that one ep only for the Armorer to say it was an option to walk both ways of the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/9TcAYtCYU3— Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) March 29, 2023
the mandalorian spoilers #themandalorian
din realizing walking both ways was an option this entire time pic.twitter.com/qCBaBTQqqH— ash (@andorlorians) March 29, 2023
After all the s*#t Din Djarin's been through for that helmet, Bo-Katan Kryze just got to take it off like nothing. Prepare for the next big wave in Star Wars memes...prevnext
The Armorer Puts In Work
#TheMandalorian spoilers— succession lockdown (@JOELSMILLRR) March 29, 2023
THE ARMORER IS SO BADASS pic.twitter.com/j33lKXZa96
The Armorer (Emily Swallow) has been waiting to do that since Moff Gideon's Stormtroopers decimated her tribe in Season 1. And it was worth the wait.prevnext
Gideon's Game
#themandalorian spoilers— kíra 𓆩♡𓆪 mando spoilers (@iCLANOF2) March 29, 2023
no cause knowing moff gideon, he probably purposely left beskar behind to blame the mandalorians for this kidnapping. not only is this gonna be a problem but carson is gonna loose Din’s trust 😟pic.twitter.com/25KMf2yKFy
Now that we know Moff Gideon is out, there are theories going up everywhere about what the Imperial commander is up to – and just where he may be hiding. Whether he's being aided by actual Mandalorians or just framing them is another big question.
The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.prev