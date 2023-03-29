The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Has Star Wars Fans Calling It The Best of the Season (So Far)

By Kofi Outlaw

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 has delivered the most action-packed episode of the season so far, and Star Wars fans are certainly taking notice! 

"Chapter 21: The Pirate" brought a major pirate threat to the planet Nevarro, as Pirate King Gorian Shard came looking for payback for Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) laying the smackdown on him and his men in the Season 3 premiere. We got an episode that balanced epic Star Wars action (on the ground and in the air) with some significant character development that sets up a thrilling new trajectory for the series. 

As you can see below, Star Wars fans are loving any number of things about The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 – from a director making his franchise debut to big changes in lore to the imminent return of a major villain! 

(MAJOR SPOILERS!)

All Hail Director Peter Ramsey!

Peter Ramsey has helped envision some of the most popular movies of all time, while directing his own animated hits, like Rise of the Guardians and Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse (which he co-directed). Now he makes his Star Wars debut with a major episode of The Mandalorian. Not too shabby. j

Zeb!

Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios was a fan-favorite main character of the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Now he's the latest animated character Dave Filoni and co. snuck into the live-action side. And we're not mad at it.

I KNOW THAT VOICE!

It wasn't just Zeb's good looks that we got: Star Wars Rebels voice actor Steve Blum brought the character back to life, and diehard fans knew it I M M E D I A T E L Y.

Aliens Homage

Did you catch it?

SO MUCH STAR WARS DRIP

This is a VERY good week to be a Star Wars fan.

The Sackhoff Supremacy

More Katee Sackhoff. This was The Way.

The Next Star Wars Ship

Those helmets couldn't hide all that heat.

Did Din Dirty

After all the s*#t Din Djarin's been through for that helmet, Bo-Katan Kryze just got to take it off like nothing. Prepare for the next big wave in Star Wars memes...

The Armorer Puts In Work

The Armorer (Emily Swallow) has been waiting to do that since Moff Gideon's Stormtroopers decimated her tribe in Season 1. And it was worth the wait.

Gideon's Game

Now that we know Moff Gideon is out, there are theories going up everywhere about what the Imperial commander is up to – and just where he may be hiding. Whether he's being aided by actual Mandalorians or just framing them is another big question.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

