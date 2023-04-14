The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 Has Star Has Wars Fans Debating Whether A Major F-Bomb Got Dropped

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 left Star Wars fans thrilled with some epic action, adventure, shock twists, and tragic losses, as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) made his grand return and everything we knew about the planet Mandalore got turned on its head. However, in the midst of all the edge-of-your-seat intrigue, there may have been a moment when the makers of Star Wars TV snuck some major foul language past us. Thanks to the diligence of Star Wars TikTok, a new video clip captures the moment and asks Star Wars fans everywhere: what did YOU just hear?

SPOILERS: In The Mandalorian "Chapter 23: The Spies," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Gorgu are given a gift from Greef Karga for helping to defend planet Nevarro from the Pirate hordes of Gorian Shard. Greef has the Anzellan mechanics convert former assassin droid IG-11 into a mech-suit for Grogu to ride in, complete with a two-lever control system and two-button response system that finally lets him "talk" by using the words "yes" and "no" (to great comedic effect). When one of the Anzellan mechanics pilots "IG-12" into the room and drops it off, Grogu is immediately excited to play with the furry little critter – possibly going in for another smothering hug. However, this time the Anzellan is ready for it and dodges, letting the Baby Yoda know that he wants none of that smoke.

The question is: what does the Anzellan say when he's leaving out? Disney+ subtitles only tell us that he "(SPEAKS ANZELLAN)" but the TikTok clip makes a compelling case that the words "I'm out M***er F***er!" were said. We wouldn't put it past writers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, or director Rick Famuyiwa to sneak that kind of naught little Easter egg into the show; more to the point, Anzellan's do strike us as the type of Star Wars creatures that would definitely drop an expletive or two in conversation. They are hardcore mechanics and gearheads, after all...

The Internet loves a good 'What did you see/hear' debate – so have at it. One thing we can say for sure: that little Anzellan was smart to get out when he did because things just went downhill from there when Mandalorian settlers on Nevarro made the mission to reclaim Mandalore – and found Moff Gideon's new age of Imperial Trooper squatting in their home.

