The Mandalorian Toy Spoils a Big New Star Wars Character

Fans are in for a major treat with the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, set to premiere alongside the launch of the Disney+ streaming service in just a few days. The show will not only be the first live-action series in the franchise, but will help fill out the mysterious era set between the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And while it will help show the rise of the First Order and how the fascist regime comes to power.

The series will feature all new characters including the titular Mandalorian, a mysterious bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal. But that might not be the only armored warrior making their way to the series.

A new action figure from Hasbro’s The Black Series features someone described as the “Heavy Infantry Mandalorian,” a bigger character than Pascal’s with a lot more powerful weaponry.

We just got hint of another Mandalorian character appearing in the series thanks to the latest TV spot, sporting a different helmet from the main character, but it’s unclear if the heavy infantry unit is the same.

Mandalorians themselves are very enigmatic in Star Wars lore, mostly appearing in The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series that were written by The Mandalorian director Dave Filoni. The most prominent character in the shows was Sabine Wren, a former Mandalorian warrior who became a fan-favorite on Star Wars Rebels and helped unite warring clans on her home planet by securing the Darksaber.

Also, The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau provided the voice of Pre Vizsla on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, marking the first time he worked with Filoni.

Of course, the most famous “Mandalorians” in the canon are Boba Fett and his father Jango Fett, though there are discrepancies in their heritage. Some canon stories say that Jango is not from Mandalore, but instead killed one of their warriors and took their armor. In turn, Boba took his father’s garments after Mace Windu killed him in the Battle of Genosha, kicking off the Clone Wars.

There are a lot of questions about who The Mandalorian’s identity and whether or not the show will explore the culture previously shown in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

We’ll start to learn the answer to these questions when Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres alongside the launch of Disney+ on November 12th.

