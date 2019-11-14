The Rise of Skywalker’s Billy Dee Williams Shows Off His Star Wars Kicks

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just over a month away from hitting theaters, and it will serve as the final installment of the long and beloved Skywalker Saga. The new movie will see the return of some original franchise favorites, including Billy Bee Williams, who is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This will mark Williams’ first time donning the cape since 1983, and he’s been sharing lots of fun Star Wars content to social media leading up to the film’s release. The latest post by the 82-year-old legend proves he’s still got style as he shows off his new Star Wars sneakers.

Once a rebel, always a rebel. Heading to the galaxy in these

Thanks @Gunnar 😎 pic.twitter.com/KOAtK1Ofo2 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) November 13, 2019

“Once a rebel, always a rebel. Heading to the galaxy in these Thanks @Gunnar 😎,” Williams wrote.

As you can see, Williams thanked his personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, in the post. It was revealed over the summer that Peterson trains both Williams and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a fact the two men bonded over when they met at D23 Expo.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.