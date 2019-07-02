TOMS Launches a Classic Star Wars Shoe Collection

Disney / Lucasfilm and TOMS have joined forces on a new shoe collection featuring custom Star Wars artwork inspired by the original trilogy. The lineup includes classic TOMS styles in sizes for men, women, and kids with prices that range from $40 to $95. Many of the styles feature a sketchy, storyboard style design that really sets them apart. We’re particularly fond of the AT-AT print and the character sketch print.

You can shop the entire Star Wars x TOMS shoe collection right here while supplies last. Note that the collection is a limited edition that launched today, July 2nd, so you might want to get your orders in before they sell out. Shipping is free on orders of $59 or more.

In other sneaker collaboration news, the launch of the red, white, and blue Independence Day colorway of the Stranger Things Nike sneaker collection has been pushed back to July 12th at 10am EST (7am PST). The red Cortez will be available here, the white Air Tailwind 79 will be available here, and the blue Blazer MID will be available here at that time. Each design features “1985” on the heel and includes a separate set of Stranger Things pins as a bonus.

Note that the first wave of Nike x Stranger Things Hawkins High shoes sold out in minutes, and you can expect the same to happen with the Independence Day collection. Naturally, many of these sneakers will end up right here on eBay after the sale.

