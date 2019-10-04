Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star John Boyega Geek Out Over LEGOs for Force Friday

Lucasfilm and Disney’s Triple Force Friday Star Wars event is an all-out merchandising blitz in support of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and the PS4 / XBO / PC game Jedi: Fallen Order. Most of the items are available to order at Entertainment Earth as of last night. The Star Wars merch event is being celebrated by many people related to the franchise, including John Boyega, who plays Finn in the latest trilogy. The official account for Star Wars on Twitter shared a video of the actor adorably geeking out over a Millennium Falcon LEGO set, which includes a tiny version of Finn.

The Force was strong with @JohnBoyega during the Triple #ForceFriday reveals last week! What item are you most excited to get in stores this Friday, October 4th? pic.twitter.com/1f2dVuqxBw — Star Wars (@starwars) October 3, 2019

“The Force was strong with @JohnBoyega during the Triple #ForceFriday reveals last week! What item are you most excited to get in stores this Friday, October 4th?,” the account wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out some of the cool items from Funko, Mattel, LEGO, Hasbro, and more here.

Do you plan to buy anything on Triple Force Friday? Tell us in the comments!

In addition to Boyega, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.