Where Is The Fallen Death Star In ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

In the final moments of the just-released trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the voice of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) can be heard, disembodied and laughing, as Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Rey (Daisy Ridley) approach the wreckage of a Death Star. There is some discussion online about what planet the group are likely to be on, and which Death Star it is, although for the most part (particularly given the Emperor’s presence) the suspicion is that this is a piece of Death Star II, which likely means that the planet our heroes are standing on is Endor, the scene of the final showdown between Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Palpatine in Return of the Jedi.

The wreckage of the Death Star was an idea writer Michael Arndt reportedly had for Star Wars: The Force Awakens — and while it did not make it into the final film, it went far enough along in the development process to have art appear in The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This may be tied to a subplot that was cut from The Force Awakens but may reportedly be used in some capacity in The Rise of Skywalker to give Princess Leia a sendoff following the death of actress Carrie Fisher. That plot reportedly dealt with Leia’s efforts to arm the resistance to stand up against the First Order.

While Endor is the popular guess, Supergirl writer Eric Carrasco pointed out that it could, at least in theory, be Yavin, where Poe Dameron is from, as that would be a likely landing spot for some of the wreckage of the first Death Star. The first one was destroyed by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars, the second by Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) in Return of the Jedi. Lando, of course, will return for the first time since the sequel series began in The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land in theaters on December 20th.

