The Walking Dead Reveals New Looks at Whisperer Negan

Following the revelation Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) dons his own Whisperer mask some time during the course of The Walking Dead Season 10B, a new look at the final episodes of the season offers never-before-seen glimpses of Whisperer Negan. The fugitive joins Whisperer leader Alpha's (Samantha Morton) ranks just as Beta (Ryan Hurst), her most loyal follower, begins to suspect Gamma (Thora Birch) has turned traitor. Gamma has been supplying Aaron (Ross Marquand) of the enemy Alexandria with information that threatens to destabilize the Whisperer cult, but it's Negan's presence among the Whisperers and growing closeness with Alpha that could pose the biggest danger to her congregation.

"Negan is with them now. That could still go a lot of different ways," teases executive producer Denise Huth. Adds Morgan, "You just don’t know where he sits with anything."

Beta, already growling his disapproval of the loud-mouthed Negan, "doesn't trust him at all," says Hurst. "Beta has an innate sense of who he’s going to find allegiance with, and who he’s not." Now that Negan is sporting part of his own skin suit, Morgan warns Alpha and Negan form a "formidable twosome."

The new duo just might cause the Whisperers' unraveling. Asks Hurst, "At what point is it gonna be too much for Beta to keep following Alpha?" Morton has largely kept mum about what's ahead for Alpha, but the remainder of the season gets "strange, exciting, and really nail-biting," she says.

(Photo: AMC)

As the Whisperers' conflict against the survivors grows, so too does the conflict within the Whisperer camp. Alpha's recent decisions and her ongoing attachment to defected daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) are just some of the things that are starting to get under Beta's skin.

(Photo: AMC)

"It just makes him wonder a little bit. And Alpha feels that there are ways in which Beta is judging her actions, and that causes her to have a little bit of pause about him too. When leaders feel like they’re being judged, they often react accordingly," showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW. "So it’s all part of the very interesting psychology of the Whisperers that we’ve been having fun just playing with, and guessing at what kinds of things they might be thinking and doing based on what is so beautifully done in the comics."

The Walking Dead returns with its midseason premiere, "Squeeze," Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC. ComicBook.com calls the return one of Walking Dead's scariest and most explosive episodes ever.

