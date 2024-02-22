Here's how to watch the new Walking Dead Rick and Michonne series.

It's been over five years since Rick and Michonne were separated on season 9 of The Walking Dead — and a long eight years in the show's timeline — but now Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are starring in their own six-episode event series. Originally planned as a trilogy of Rick Grimes movies, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live takes place during and after the mothership show's last three seasons and follows the couple as they struggle to reunite while facing an unstoppable power: the Civic Republic Military.

Below, read on to find out when and where to watch the new Walking Dead spinoff series and see our guide for everything you need to know about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Where to Watch

You can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC with cable or stream on AMC+ with a subscription.

When Does The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Start?



The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Sunday, February 25, at 9 p.m. on AMC. The network confirmed to ComicBook that AMC+ subscribers can stream new Walking Dead episodes early starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Sundays.

How Many Episodes Is The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne Spinoff?

The new Walking Dead series consists of six episodes.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episodes Release Schedule



The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1: "Years" – February 25 on AMC and AMC+

– February 25 on AMC and AMC+ The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2: "Gone" – March 3on AMC and AMC+

– March 3on AMC and AMC+ The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3: "Bye" – March 10on AMC and AMC+

– March 10on AMC and AMC+ The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4: "What We" - March 17on AMC and AMC+

- March 17on AMC and AMC+ The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5: "Become" – March 24on AMC and AMC+

– March 24on AMC and AMC+ The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6: (TBA) – March 31 on AMC and AMC+

How to Watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Online for Free



New AMC+ subscribers can sign up for a free seven-day trial to watch the "Years" series premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

How Much Does AMC+ Cost?

AMC+ plans start at $4.99/month for the Monthly With Ads plan or $8.99/month for the Ad-free Monthly plan.

Watch The Walking Dead: The Return

The Walking Dead: The Return is a 40-minute documentary special following TWD stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as they take a trip down memory lane, sharing stories and reminiscing about their time on set. The documentary is exclusive to the Australian streaming service Stan and is not currently available to viewers in the United States, but AMC released a special sneak peek featuring Lincoln and Gurira via YouTube. Watch it below.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.