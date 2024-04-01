As one chapter of the Walking Dead Universe comes to a close in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, a new chapter is opening this summer. Following the Rick and Michonne spinoff series finale, AMC released a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol during Sunday's series premiere of the Giancarlo Esposito-starring crime drama Parish. The footage from Daryl Dixon season 2, which you can watch above, teases Daryl's (Norman Reedus) attempt to get home from France while Carol (Melissa McBride) sets out to find her best friend who disappeared in the town of Freeport, Maine.

"There was this guy, and he left home looking for someone," Daryl tells Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) in the sneak peek. "And he couldn't get back." Carol, meanwhile, chokes back tears as she tells someone that the Daryl Dixon is "the only family I have left"... possibly suggesting a grim fate for her former husband, Commonwealth Governor King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Carol's journey leads her to Europe, but she's not going alone. "Come with me," Carol can be heard saying as she sets out onto the open road on Daryl's bike.

The new season replaces Reedus and McBride's once-planned Daryl & Carol spinoff, reuniting the longtime TWD co-stars after their tearful goodbye that ended The Walking Dead series finale in 2022.

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away [in The Walking Dead series finale]," McBride said in October when announcing she had joined Daryl Dixon as series regular and executive producer. "Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol stars Reedus, McBride, and first season cast members Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Madame Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, and Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou. The second season is executive produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

"It was always the hope and the desire that we would get Melissa onto the show in season one, in whatever version she was ready to do. That was always what I wanted to do and what everybody wanted," Zabel previously told ComicBook. "Norman wanted it, Scott [Gimple] wanted it, we all wanted it. So it was just a matter of working out what the show was going to be and then seeing how we could include her. Because we love the character, and we love Melissa, and we love the dynamic of Daryl and Carol together. So from the point where I started participating on the show, that was always the conversation."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.