New Look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol

"Where is my friend?" That's the question in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, the upcoming second season of the Walking Dead spinoff returning this summer on AMC. The network unveiled an extended sneak peek on Monday, with new footage showing Daryl (Norman Reedus) — still stranded overseas in Europe — ambushing Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) and a Pouvoir convoy in a small French village. Meanwhile, in America, Carol (Melissa McBride) has tracked down Daryl to Freeport, Maine: the town where Daryl disappeared before being loaded onto a cargo ship with zombie test subjects and shipped across the Atlantic.



After reclaiming Daryl's stolen motorcycle from biker Mick (in the Daryl Dixon season finale), Carol rolls up on Fuller's Auto Repair. The body shop with a conspicuous French flag is where Jones (Gilbert Glenn Brown) hires drifters to round up walkers in exchange for ethanol — les affamès that French Dr. Lafleur (François Delaive) then transports overseas, providing Genet with her amped-up super-zombie army.

"Buddy of mine got this bike from you guys," the seemingly harmless Carol says in the footage. "Thought maybe you could help fix it." Jones asks if she's "Mick's lady," to which she answers with a smile. A walker wrangler reports the bike belonged to an "a—hole" named Dixon, so Carol grabs the hunter's crossbow and drops the act. "Don't move. Keep your hands down," she says, finger on the trigger. "Where is my friend?"



AMC also released a synopsis for Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol: "The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest."

Along with Reedus and McBride, the season 2 cast includes Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Madame Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, and Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou. The second season is executive produced by showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.