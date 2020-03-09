The Walking Dead Fans Creeped Out by Negan's Whisperer Mask

The Walking Dead gave Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) his own creepy-ass flesh mask during a march to war alongside Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) of the Whisperers in "Morning Star." Wearing his leather jacket and a mask made from the skinned flesh of the dead, Negan appeared to become a full-fledged member of Alpha's pack as the Whisperers launched their assault against Hilltop. Morgan earlier revealed the greyed out, stringy-haired mask crafted by Walking Dead special effects makeup artist and director-executive producer Greg Nicotero is unique among the Whisperers: Morgan requested Nicotero cut a smile into the mask's dead lips, calling the look "very Negan."

"I hate the Whisperer mask! The great thing about it is, Nicotero texted me to warn me, to say, 'Hey, Jeff…' Because if you know me, I don’t like makeup, I don’t like anything [on my face]," Morgan admitted on Talking Dead. "Don’t put a friggin’ mask on me, this is gonna be horrible. And then it crossed my mind that, ‘Can I make a suggestion?’ And Greg was like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘If I have to wear this thing, can we make Negan’s mask different from everyone else’s? Can we act like Negan cut a smile into it?’"

A horror veteran, Nicotero called Morgan's suggestion "the greatest idea."

"So I got this super cool mask, and sure enough, there’s this Joker smile cut into this zombie mask," Morgan said. "And it was pretty cool."