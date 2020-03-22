The Walking Dead Reveals Spoilery Synopses For Remaining Episodes of Season 10

Spoilery synopses for the remaining three episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 promise a final confrontation between the survivors and the Whisperers, now led by second in command Beta (Ryan Hurst) following Alpha's (Samantha Morton) death in "Walk With Us." Alpha was murdered by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when she attempted to kill defector daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and the Whisperer leader's death was ultimately arranged by Carol (Melissa McBride), who finally avenged murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz) when Negan gifted Carol Alpha's decapitated head. With Beta out for blood and in control of a walker army, The Walking Dead is headed towards the final battle in the Whisperer War.

Following Michonne's (Danai Gurira) mission to retrieve weapons capable of destroying the walker horde in Sunday's "What We Become," the fallout from the Whisperers' devastating attack on Hilltop will be explored in 1014, "Look at the Flowers."

Beyond answering how Carol and Negan plotted to kill Alpha, the episode finds Eugene (Josh McDermitt) having to convince Hilltop leaders King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) to hit the road on a dangerous mission to connect with radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham), who set a "date" with Eugene when she instructed him to journey to a meeting spot in Charleston, West Virginia, for exactly one week after the Hilltop battle in "Morning Star."

"Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie," reads the synopsis for "Look at the Flowers."

Episode 1015, "The Tower," will introduce a new character from the comic book: Juanita Sanchez (Paola Lazaro), a.k.a. the "Princess of Pittsburgh." The meeting comes as The Walking Dead enters into a new era with the introduction of the Commonwealth.

"The communities prep for final battle of the Whisperer War, while Eugene's group meets Princess," reads the synopsis for "The Tower."

The Season 10 finale, 1016, borrows its ominous title from a volume of the comic book that marked doom for a major character. In "A Certain Doom," the survivors find themselves doing battle with Beta and his unleashed walker army.

"Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War," reads the tight-lipped synopsis for "A Certain Doom."

Some time over these three episodes, viewers can expect to learn the fate of the missing Connie (Lauren Ridloff), last seen trapped in a cave in the midseason 10 premiere, "Squeeze." We'll also see the just-in-time return of Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan), not seen since Season 9 episode "What Comes After."

The season ends Sunday, April 12.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.