The Walking Dead Fans Disappointed, Angered by Season 10 Finale Delay

News broke this afternoon that due to delays in the post-production process as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead has been indefinitely delayed by AMC. The episode was originally scheduled to air on the second Sunday in April but will be held back and aired as a special event on AMC later this year once they've been given an opportunity to complete the episode. Naturally this announcement has been met with a range of emotions from fans, some disappointed in the news and others outright angry about the delay. We've collected a sample of these reactions below.

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale," the series shared on their official Twitter account. "So the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5th. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year. The first eight episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on AMC.com and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5th through Friday, May 1st."

This marks the latest setback for The Walking Dead in relation to the spread of the coronavirus as pre-production on The Walking Dead's 11th season has already been delayed, as well as a full halt on work for the spinoff show Fear the Walking Dead. The third series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, was scheduled to premiere after The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale and will now debut later in the year instead.