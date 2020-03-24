The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Delayed, Will Air Later This Year

The Walking Dead will be delaying its Season 10 finale in light of current events. The episode was originally scheduled to air on the second Sunday in April but will be held back and aired as a special event on AMC later this year. Pre-production on The Walking Dead's 11th season has also been delayed, as well as a full halt on work for the spinoff show Fear the Walking Dead. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead: World Beyond was slated to expand the franchise's world with its first episode, which was originally slated to premiere following The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale, but the series has also been put on hold and will air later this year.

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5th. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year," the series shared on their official Twitter account. "The first eight episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on AMC.com and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5th through Friday, May 1st."

This puts the Season 10 finale episode of The Walking Dead among the ranks of titles like Black Widow, The New Mutants, Antlers, A Quiet Place Part II, and more that have been delayed due to concerns of the spreading COVID-19 virus. While the films have been delayed due to the concerns of large gatherings at movie theaters, The Walking Dead's editing team has not been able to gather to complete the finale episode. The episode completed production in 2019 but will be aired when it is completed.

The new World Beyond series taking place a decade into The Walking Dead Universe and stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Scott Gimple, Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath. The third series set in the Walking Dead universe does not yet have a new premiere date but it is not unlikely to see it follow the eventual airing of the flagship's Season 10 finale.

This means there will be two more episodes of The Walking Dead airing before the hiatus, in the forms of Episode 10x14 and Episode 10x15.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.