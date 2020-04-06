“Maybe Not Everyone” Survives The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale

"Maybe not everyone" will survive The Walking Dead Season 10 finale when the postponed episode 16 premieres later this year, teases executive producer Denise Huth. Sunday's Season 10 episode 15, "The Tower," ended on a cliffhanger when Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst) unleashed his walker horde in the direction of the abandoned hospital tower hiding evacuees from across the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside communities. But a plan has been hatched, forcing Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Luke (Dan Fogler) and other survivors to camouflage themselves beneath blood-covered ponchos in a last-ditch escape attempt.

"Following the attack on Hilltop, they reconvened at the rendezvous point and clearly things have happened, a little bit of time has passed, and they’ve come up with a plan. We don't necessarily know what that plan is," Huth said on Talking Dead. "You definitely get the sense that they're preparing for an attack to come, they know it's coming, and how can they solve the problem of this giant horde? Beta is one thing, he's one man. Those thousands of walkers are a whole different deal. A lot were killed in the fire at Hilltop, but he still has a bunch, and as we saw in a previous episode, he's gathering even more."

Beta gathered more "guardians" in episode 14, "Look at the Flowers," using music the Whisperer recorded pre-apocalypse when he was a prolific country music singer. Now threatened by the largest walker horde they've ever faced, Daryl warns, "We're not all gonna make it through. But this is the only way."

"We're seeing [the survivors] more together, it's clear that they have some sort of plan, but there's still that fear," Huth said. "There's still the knowledge that this is tricky, and that once again maybe not everyone is going to get out alive."

The Season 10 finale is ominously titled "A Certain Doom," borrowed from a volume of the comic book with the same name. There the Whisperer War culminated in the death of a major character.

The episode marks the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who comes to learn about the slain Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, and will introduce a mysterious character whose identity is hidden beneath an iron mask.

Viewers can also expect the group of Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess (Paola Lázaro) to discover a game-changer on their trip to meet up with Eugene's radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham).

The Walking Dead next airs "A Certain Doom" as a special episode later this year.