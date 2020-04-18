One World Together At Home: The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Speaks Out For World Heath Organization

The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira is among the stars speaking out in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO as part of One World: Together At Home, a virtual concert produced by Global Citizen in support of coronavirus relief. "The World Health Organization (WHO) is leading and coordinating the global effort with a range of partners, supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic," reads the donation page on the official website. "Donations support WHO’s work, including with partners, to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate research and development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them."

"So many of us have been asking in the past few weeks: how do we ensure that a health crisis like this never happens again?" Gurira says in the live stream now available on various platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. "One of the ways is by making sure we have stronger health care systems, which is why the Solidarity Response Fund has been working with governments, institutions, and corporations around the world to ensure that our health care systems are prepared and equipped to stop the next outbreak before it hits."

"Now remember, this is not a fundraiser. The money for the Solidarity Response Fund has already been raised," Gurira adds. "But we can show that we stand with the World Health Organization by going to ACT.ME."

Gurira played katana-wielding zombie slayer Michonne on The Walking Dead and Wakandan warrior Okoye in Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther, a role she reprised in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Musical performers participating in the One World concert curated by Lady Gaga include Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Common, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, The Killers, Kesha, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and more. A complete schedule is available here.

How to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO: