The Walking Dead Movie Won't Be In Theaters, Now

As the long wait for the Rick Grimes movies continues, there is some bad news for fans who were looking forward to seeing Andrew Lincoln reprise the role on the big screen. As of the current relationship state between Universal Studios and a couple of theater chains, the movie won't be shown in theaters. AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas have both denounced Universal Studios for their having of any intention of releasing movies in an on-demand format, following the studio's need to do so with The Hunt. The Invisible Man, and Trolls: World Tour. The last title never played in theaters, as all of the home releases were prompted by theater shutdowns following the coronavirus outbreak. Universal Studios is in place to produce and distribute The Walking Dead movies.

If theater chains hold to their promise of not showing Universal Studios movies in theaters -- and if more join the initiative -- then Rick Grimes won't be seen in many movie theaters around the country and world.

The good news is there is plenty of time for this to change. Both the movie studio and the theaters need each other. Movies like No Time to Die and Fast & Furious films would take a large audience out of the theaters if they are not screened. However, it would also result in a considerable loss for the studio if there are no box office dollars ahead of at-home purchase figures. It's a lose-lose situation if this happens so the theater chains threat might just prompt a strong stance of supporting the theatrical experience with a more definitive stance.

Universal's response to AMC Theaters dropping their films already seemed to indicate support of the box office release format. At the time of publishing theater chains like Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark, and Santikos have not threatened to cut ties with Universal Studios.

There is plenty of time for this to happen, as well. The Walking Dead has given no indication of when the movies starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes were scheduled to release ahead of the delays which many productions were facing. Now, it is inevitably going to be a longer wait for the film which already felt like it was taking long enough.

This story will inevitably develop and evolve as Universal Studios and the theater chains either come to an agreement... or don't.

