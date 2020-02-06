The Boys Season 2 Sneak Peek Announced

The highly anticipated second season of The Boys will arrive later this year, and though a brief teaser has already been released we now know when we can get a proper first glimpse at the new episodes. The official Twitter account for The Boys revealed that "an exclusive glimpse at Season 2" will premiere at PaleyFest on March 15 and fans can pick up their tickets to the panel right now! The event will kick off at 7 PM PT and will see cast members Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, and Karen Fukuhara in attendance along with showrunner Eric Kripke.

The second season of The Boys will pick up after the major cliffhanger from the season one finale that revealed Butcher's wife was still alive, living in secret, and raising the son of the sociopathic superhero Homelander. This new season will revel in the fallout of those events, while also likely putting Hughie and Butcher on collision course as they both attempt to figure out how to navigate this world.

Series show runner Eric Kripke teased what fans can expect in the second season of the series, promising that it will be just as bloody and explosive as the first batch of episodes that hit Amazon.

What the f**k are you waiting for? Get your tickets to see the cast of #TheBoysTV and an exclusive glimpse at Season 2 at @PaleyCenter on March 15th. Tickets here: https://t.co/53N2B5EdxA pic.twitter.com/vtKrNRNdt7 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) February 6, 2020

“Once you end up on that season 1 cliffhanger, you know that’s going to be a big part of season 2, you know that Stillwell’s death is going to be a big part of season 2, and superheroes being in the military,” Kripke told EW. “I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year."

ComicBook spoke with Hughie actor Jack Quaid about the new season, teasing that it will take people by surprise when The Boys return.

"Oh man, no one is ready for Season 2," Quaid told us. "It's just absolutely bonkers. I'll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we've topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say 'What the hell?' I've done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won't do them again since. Definitely a moment... I can't give it away, but when you see it, you'll know what I'm talking about."

The Boys is set to return to Amazon Prime for Season 2 later this year. Following the success of the TV series, a comic book follow-up to the original comic series titled The Boys: Dear Becky which picks up 12 years after the ending of The Boys will be published later this year.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!