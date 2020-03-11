Katy Keene: "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman," the upcoming March 19 episode of Katy Keene. The episode is set to see Katy (Lucy Hale), Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), Josie (Ashleigh Murray), and Pepper (Julia Chan) all having to face some creative challenges as they work toward their goals of fame and fortune in New York City. In Katy's case specifically, that will come in the form of a challenging task given to her by her Lacy's boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) that may end up being a career-changer.

The episode will also see Josie dealing with the fact that her EP party didn't quite work out the way she wanted to while Pepper is looking to a new source for an investment in her burgeoning Pepper Plant. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

“Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

A BIG SWING – Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is putting pressure on Katy (Lucy Hale) to design a wedding dress that would be career changing for her. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) wants to keep pushing his career forward, so he decides to put on a show. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is frustrated that nothing has come from her EP party. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) turns to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde) for an investment opportunity. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Katy Keene airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Legacies. "Chapter Seven: Kiss of the Spider Woman" will debut on March 19.