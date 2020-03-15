Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood Teases First Season Questions Will Soon Be Answered

The day is finally here! After a long wait, the third season of Westworld is premiering on HBO tonight. The first four episodes are currently rated on Rotten Tomatoes and the new season is expected to feel like a fresh start. Between the show's mysterious trailers and exciting cameos, fans are eager to see what's in store for their favorite hosts. Big things are coming now that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) have entered the real world along with Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), who is now a host. Recently, Wood spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season and teased that questions from season one will soon be answered.

"I don't think it will be what people expect, but we will certainly get to learn more about what she is really after," Wood said of her character's intentions. "And she's learning along the way, as well. A lot of questions that have lingered since the first season will be answered. Considering how quickly she's able to process situations, read people and plot out strategies in her head, she's just 10,000 steps ahead of everyone. So what may not make a lot of sense to us for a couple of seasons might start making sense now. Because she's had a plan the whole time, we just don't know what that is yet." You can check out the full interview here.

The new season of Westworld is going to feature some "fresh blood," including Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, and Vincent Cassel. The show is also expected to see the return of Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, and more. Here's what show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told Variety about the “freedom” of taking the series out into the real world.

“The show took a fairly dim view of humanity through the first two seasons. Now we get to ask the question is humanity embodied by what we’ve seen of it in the park,” Nolan explained. “If Dolores, Maeve and the rest of the hosts have only been exposed to the kinds of people who would go to Westworld, is that really all that humanity is made of?”

The also teased that Paul’s new character is an isolated human that may feel more connected to the hosts than other humans. “We’re talking about the idea that despite all these technologies that are meant to draw us closer together, make us feel more connected to other people, you can still even feel more alone as a result,” Joy said. “I think there’s something really relatable about the loneliness that his character feels.”

Season Three of Westworld premieres tonight on HBO at 9 PM EST.

