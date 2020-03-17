Wynonna Earp Season 4 Production Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Production on the fourth season of Syfy's Wynonna Earp has temporarily shut down due to coronavirus concerns. Series showrunner Emily Andreas shared the news on Monday night via message on Twitter, noting that the series was following health protocols in Alberta, Canada where the show films. The announcement makes Wynonna Earp the latest television series to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the entertainment industry and daily life not only in North America but around the world. Production on the fourth season of Wynonna Earp had only begun in January of this year.

"Wynonna Earp news: we are temporarily shutting down production on season 4," Andras wrote. "We are sure this is merely a blip, but we must follow Alberta health protocols. The safety of our cast & crew is of paramount importance to us. Thank you to @SYFY & @CTVSciFI for their unwavering support."

"To our beloved Earpers: remember that we have faced bigger challenges than this -- and triumphed," she continued. "We will be back Earping it up for you as soon as it is safe to do so. Because we are all in."

#WynonnaEarp news: we are temporarily shutting down production on season 4. We are sure this is merely a blip, but we must follow Alberta health protocols. The safety of our cast & crew is of paramount importance to us. Thank you to @SYFY & @CTVSciFi for their unwavering support! — Emily Andras (@emtothea) March 17, 2020

Those "bigger challenges" Andras is referring to is another disruption in production on the fan-favorite series. In late February 2019 production on the show's fourth season was abruptly halted due to cash flow issues from IDW Entertainment, who produces the series for Syfy. Fans responded to that challenge with a massive outpouring of support. That support was rewarded when, in January of this year production resumed on the series. Now, fans will have to endure another delay , albeit this one being geared towards the health and safety of not just those involved with the series, but the general public at large.

Wynonna Earp joins an ever-increasing number of television shows halting production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune both announced that they were halting production, as is Saturday Night Live. Last week, it was announced that production on a number of The CW shows -- including The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Riverdale -- had also suspended production due to the pandemic. Outside of television, multiple films have suspended production as well, including The Batman, while other films have delayed their release dates.

Are you disappointed that Wynonna Earp has suspended production on Season 4? Let us know in the comments below.

