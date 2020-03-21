Riverdale's KJ Apa Not a Big Fan of the Musical Episodes

Riverdale is currently on a three-week hiatus, but when the beloved The CW series returns in April it will do so in spectacular musical fashion with third-annual musical episode. This year's musical episode will revolve around an unconventional production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and while fans of the series are no doubt excited to see Archie Andrews and his friends belt out the popular musical numbers as part of Riverdale High's variety show, not everyone is a fan of the musical episodes generally-speaking. Among those is Riverdale star KJ Apa.

Speaking with MTV in support of his new movie I Still Believe, Apa said that while he is a musician, the musical episodes are something he more has to do rather than wants to do.

"Riverdale is a perfect example of 'I'm a musician,'" Apa said. "But am I particularly enjoying the musical aspects of the project that I'm doing? Not really. I have to do it."

Apa has showcased his musical abilities a number of times on Riverdale, even outside of the musical episodes. A significant plot point in the show's first season surrounded Archie's inappropriate relationship with music teacher Miss Grundy as well as Archie's desire to pursue music rather than a more traditional path -- he even goes so far as to turn down being captain of the football team to focus on music. Archie's path has changed dramatically since that first season, but the show use of music has only grown, hence the musical episodes, though the upcoming one is a bit different from those before it.

"Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different," series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought -- is there a way we can do 'Hedwig' and still have it tie into the stories we're telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like 'Wicked Little Town' and 'Midnight Radio' that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, 'Hedwig' is literally Cole's [Sprouse] favorite musical!"

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town" below.

"After the previous debacles of “Carrie” and “Heathers,” Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal—by each performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom…"

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town" will air on April 8th.

