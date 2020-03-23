Westworld Fans Are Conflicted About Season 3's Bizarre Game of Thrones Cameo

Westworld is only two episodes into its third season, and it's already pushed the boundaries of what everyone thinks they know about the series. So far, we've ventured into the real world, back into Westworld, a new park called "Warworld" -- and things just got even weirder from there. The second episode of the season introduced a cameo from people tied to another HBO series, which spun out into a sequence that was as amusing as it was confusing. While the cameo had been confirmed before the season began, fans were still blown away by how it came together. Obviously, spoilers for this week's episode of Westworld, "The Winter Line", below! Only look if you want to know!

Part of the episode followed Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), as they tried to unlock hidden data tied to Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and her mission in the "real world". To do this, they traveled into one of the other Delos parks, where a handful of technicians were just biding their time "until they get fired".

Those techs ended up being played by none other than David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the showrunners of HBO's Game of Thrones. If that wasn't abundantly clear, Benioff and Weiss were accompanied by a robotic version of Drogon, and a series of other hosts nearby were dressed in Thrones-appropriate attire.

Yes, that's right. There's a park in Westworld that brings the world of Game of Thrones to life. Fans (understandably) had a wide array of reactions to the moments, ranging from delight to rage to hope that it could lead to the long-awaited "redo" of the final season. Here are some of our favorite reactions.