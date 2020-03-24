Supernatural Fans Unhappy About Coronavirus Delay

Monday night's episode of Supernatural was an exciting one for fans of the long-running series as it saw the return of Ruby, played by Genevieve Padalecki, to the series after being last seen in season six's "The French Mistake". However, that excitement was tempered by a major announcement about Supernatural's final season earlier in the day. On Monday, showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed the sad news that, due to the shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic, Monday's episode would be the last fans would see for a while -- and fans have been heartbroken since.

"Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for a while," Dabb wrote on Twitter. "Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side."

The producer went on to clarify that the series is totally done filming, but there is more work to be done behind the scenes. The post-production work is what cannot be completed at the moment, and it has bottlenecked the final season as a whole.

"Our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished."

The news was upsetting to fans who have been patiently waiting the final episodes of the beloved series' final season and while Dabb made it clear that the show would still get its proper finale, fans still took to social media to express their unhappiness over the development.

For now, Supernatural does not have a return date but you can read on to see what fans have to say about this unexpected hiatus and be sure to let us know your take in the comments below.