Supernatural Fans Unhappy About Coronavirus Delay

Monday night’s episode of Supernatural was an exciting one for fans of the long-running series as it saw the return of Ruby, played by Genevieve Padalecki, to the series after being last seen in season six’s “The French Mistake”. However, that excitement was tempered by a major announcement about Supernatural‘s final season earlier in the day. On Monday, showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed the sad news that, due to the shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic, Monday’s episode would be the last fans would see for a while — and fans have been heartbroken since.

“Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for a while,” Dabb wrote on Twitter. “Stay well, stay safe, and we’ll see you on the other side.”

The producer went on to clarify that the series is totally done filming, but there is more work to be done behind the scenes. The post-production work is what cannot be completed at the moment, and it has bottlenecked the final season as a whole.

“Our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.”

The news was upsetting to fans who have been patiently waiting the final episodes of the beloved series’ final season and while Dabb made it clear that the show would still get its proper finale, fans still took to social media to express their unhappiness over the development.

For now, Supernatural does not have a return date but you can read on to see what fans have to say about this unexpected hiatus and be sure to let us know your take in the comments below.

Sucks

Loved seeing a few returns in tonights new episode supernatural sucks that its the last one for awhile. #SPN #Supernatural — Castiel Novak. (@_AngelCastiel_x) March 24, 2020

I understand, but…

I understand why and support it, but still feel sad no #SPN for a while. @andrewdabb @cw_spn the #SPNFamily is looking forward to those special #Supernatural treats until we get our beloved show back, with a good resolution at the end.

❤️🖖 #SPNFamilyForever ❤️🖖 — MarinaWalsh (@MarinaTWalsh) March 23, 2020

Gonna cry

#Supernatural is going on a forced hiatus after tonight’s episode. I’m about to cry 😭 but would rather have all my boiz safe & healthy. Wouldn’t want anything to happen to Dean, Sam or Castiel @JensenAckles @jarpad @mishacollins — Aram De La Cruz (@thatboyaram) March 23, 2020

Punch the coronavirus

Great another #Supernatural hiatus! I want to punch Corona Virus in the face!! pic.twitter.com/MoaSX7nkw5 — KellyMarie (@XBeautyOfAngelX) March 23, 2020

A tiny silver lining?

me: indefinite hiatus! more time til i have to say goodbye forever! 🎉

also me: indefinite hiatus, more time until i get to see them again 😭#supernatural pic.twitter.com/40aoDR7cDM — 🎨🖌️ (@taylorsadlowski) March 23, 2020

Going on a little longer

This just means we keep #Supernatural longer (I live in my comfort of deniability) https://t.co/MM3FiMjUDo — Lynne 🐾🥁 (@PradasMinion) March 23, 2020

Depressing

#Supernatural going back on hiatus is depressing. I wasn’t ready for the end but this isn’t much better. — citrus and cinnamon (@inbarveze) March 23, 2020

Coronatus

So are we going to be calling after tonight the #Supernatural hiatus #Coronatus — Andie (@PhotoAndie85) March 23, 2020

Not buying it

So, I guess it takes 10 weeks of post production to get 15.14 ready… good to know 🙄. #Supernatural Not really buying it. — Scifi-LetsBringThemHome (@scifidiva24) March 23, 2020

We can wait a little longer