Disney+ Surveying Users About Adding More Mature Content

Disney+ has been billed as a top-tier streaming service designed specifically for all ages, but particularly geared toward the younger audiences. Any remotely suggestive content is given a warning to let parents know what their kids are getting into. It makes sense, given Disney's long-standing reputation as a family-oriented company. However, thanks to its purchase of Fox, Disney now has a massive library of content for older audiences at its disposal. Shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly have been absent from Disney+ since its arrival, but that could change in the near future, as Disney is surveying some of its customers about adding that older-skewing content.

One subscriber took to the Disney+ Reddit this week to share a screenshot from an email survey sent out by the service. The survey simply asks the user how likely they would be to watch a TV show on the list provided, and each option has a drop-down list of choices. The shows included on the list are Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, Black-ish, and Malcolm in the Middle.

These shows aren't necessarily for adults only, and their material is still tame enough to have aired on network television. It is, however, more suggestive than the majority of the movies and shows featured on Disney+. After all, this is the same service that moved the Love, Simon TV series to Hulu and parted ways with the Lizzie McGuire reboot showrunner because the content of those shows wasn't as "family oriented" as Disney required.

There would be plenty of TV fans and Disney+ subscribers thrilled to see any of these shows arrive on the service in the future. They all remain popular to this day, even though most of them have already ended.

ComicBook.com reached out to Disney and confirmed that the emailed surveys are indeed real and legitimate.

