Ozark: What Time Does Season 3 Release on Netflix?

Ozark is finally set to make its long-awaited return on Netflix this Friday. It's been over a year since fans of the popular series have seen any new episodes and folks have been asking about Season 3 for quite a while. Fortunately, Ozark is coming back with brand new episodes first thing on Friday, which means that most people will spend the weekend binging the Jason Bateman-led series. However, some of the show's most dedicated fans won't want to wait until the weekend, choosing instead to stay up all night on Thursday waiting for the episodes to arrive. So, when exactly is that?

Like all other original shows and movies on Netflix, the new season of Ozark will be released on the service at 12:01 AM PT on the day of its release, March 27th. If you're on the West Coast, the show simply arrives at midnight. If you're on the East Coast though, you'll need to wait up until 3 AM to catch Ozark's new episodes.

Ozark Season 3 will consist of 10 total episodes, the same count as each of the first two installments. Stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner are all returning for the third season.

The third season of Ozark will also star Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. The show was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both of whom executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

Season 3 of Ozark picks up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, with Marty and Wendy going back and forth over what's next for the family and the casino.

"It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny," reads Netflix's official synopsis of the new season. "Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

Are you excited for the third season of Ozark? Let us know in the comments!

