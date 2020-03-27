Ed Norton and Dax Shepard Fighting Over Who Gets to Play Joe Exotic in Tiger King Biopic

✖

Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has taken over social media and the streaming service with its surreal yet somehow true story of murder, drugs, and tigers. Many have binged the documentary series and shared their thoughts on social media, but there are also some who want to do more than just watch the story of Joe Exotic. In Dax Shepard and Edward Norton's case, they want the chance to play him in a future biopic, and they ware vying for the chance to do so on twitter. It started with Shepard, who took to social media and said: "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken."

Shepard seems like a pretty solid pick to play the over the top character, but he wasn't the only one to show interest in the role. Norton responded to Shepard and told him to step aside.

"Um, step aside, pal," Norton wrote. "You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun?"

If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Again, another great pick for the role, but we think @jacquesdem has the perfect nomination.

Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun? — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020

"Sorry bro, @DavidSpade been working for this his whole life"

Sorry bro, @DavidSpade been working for this his whole life pic.twitter.com/Br0JTWxSxL — Jack, like Costeau (@jacquesdem) March 26, 2020

I mean, it's hard to argue with that right?

You can find the official description for Tiger King below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.

What did you think of Tiger King? Let us know in the comments as well as who you would love to see play the role!

