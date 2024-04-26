Will Knuckles Get a Season 2?

Knuckles is the very first spin-off of Paramount and Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise. In an era where every studio is trying to create their own "cinematic universe" similar to the MCU, many have failed to gain traction. While the first two Sonic movies have been hugely successful, it remains to be seen whether audiences will similarly embrace Knuckles. The first season of the show is now available on Paramount+, and it's hard to gauge whether the show will get a Season 2. The series does a pretty good job of wrapping up its plot points, though there could be room to build, if the show proves successful enough.

What the Show's Producer is Saying

Ahead of the release of Knuckles, Sonic franchise and Knuckles executive producer Toby Ascher was asked about the possibility of a second season of the show. Speaking to Paste Magazine, Ascher avoided giving a direct answer, but did leave hope for more of Knuckles.

"If something is working really successfully, and we have a really great story to tell, we're definitely going to expand on it. I don't think there's any closed doors on future television, future seasons of Knuckles, so everything is wide open. I think it's important to us that we're not just making stuff to make stuff," Ascher told Paste.

From the response, it seems that a second season of Knuckles is one possibility, but we could also see other Sonic shows. The most likely scenario could be a Shadow series following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Shadow is going to be voiced by Keanu Reeves in the film, and the character was popular enough to get his own game once. If there's a Sonic character other than Knuckles that would make sense to give their own spin-off, it's probably Shadow.

What We Could See in Knuckles Season 2

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. If Paramount does decide to make a second Knuckles season, there are definitely some plot points the show could pick up on. The first season ends with the Whipple family getting some much-needed closure regarding "Pistol" Pete Whipple. Pete abandoned the family to become a professional bowler, which had an impact that lasted for decades on his children, Wade and Wanda, as well as his ex-wife, Wendy. Wendy gives her ex-husband a well deserved punch to the face in the show's sixth episode, which results in Wanda asking her mom if she's ever thought about becoming a fellow FBI Agent. Wanda seems to be open to the suggestion, especially as it would give her more time to bond with her daughter.

Considering how important Wanda and Wendy are in Season One, it's definitely possible we could see them get an increased presence in Season 2. Knuckles also seemed pretty fond of the whole Whipple family, so it would make sense to build on the established dynamic. Of course, that's just speculation until we get some kind of announcement!

