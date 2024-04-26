Bridgerton: Shonda Rhimes Teases Changes to Polin Love Story

Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes explained how Penelope and Colin's dynamic has changed for Season 3. Netflix's dramatic romance series starts up again in a few weeks. Shondaland sat down with Rhimes and her team to talk about doing it big for Season 3. The topic of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton came up. For the producer, Lady Whistledown's identity stands to drive a large wedge between Pen and her longtime crush. It seems as thought Colin might be harboring some bad blood with the scandal sheet author. That would make the fact that his friend has been secretly dishing gossip this whole time a bit problematic. One thing is for sure, Bridgerton Season 3 has a lot of chess pieces in place to make the sparks fly this May.

"It's a very different world this time," executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Shondaland, "because we're dealing with a relationship that's been based on an underlying lie. Penelope has never revealed to Colin that she is Lady Whistledown — and he has a real problem with Lady Whistledown. So, to see that play out, it feels really fresh."

Friendships Shift In Bridgerton Season 3

(Photo: Netflix)

Relationships are changing all over the place in Bridgerton Season 3. Showrunner Jess Brownell recently spoke about what's going on with Penelope's former best friend Eloise Bridgerton. She told Vanity Fair that Cressida Cowper is now bosom buddies with Eloise and viewers can look forward to that dynamic taking more shape in Season 3. Bridgerton's second season made a point of showing Pen and her friend's relationship going nuclear. So, there's bound to be fallout for these two women as they try to navigate the social season.

"I love a mean-girl character, but even more, I love understanding why a mean girl is a mean girl. Because mean girls are not born, they're made," Brownell argued. "You have Cressida, who has been this queen bee all along—but three years in without a husband, I think there's some room for reflection with her. You're going to see some new sides from her this year, and understand why she is the way she is."

What Else Is Coming In Bridgerton Season 3?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix lays out the social landscape before the new season of Bridgerton: "Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder," it reads. "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season."

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly," the synopsis adds. "Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Are you rooting for Polin? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!