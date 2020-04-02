DuckTales Showrunners Tease Season 3's Epic Disney Afternoon Cameos

DuckTales officially returns to television this weekend, and it's safe to say that the return will make fans say "Woo-hoo!" The reboot of the late '80s series has become almost as beloved as its predecessor over its past two seasons, with the help of an all-star cast and an irreverent love of the source material. Of course, the original DuckTales was only a small fixture of the "Disney Afternoon" block of programming, and it sounds like fans of those other series are in for a pleasant surprise. At last year's San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that Goofy, Daisy Duck, and characters from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Talespin, Darkwing Duck, and The Wuzzles would be appearing in Season 3. Ahead of the Season 3's premiere, ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with series creators Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, and they went into detail about how some of the upcoming cameos will work within the world of the show.

"One of the cool things about all the cameos is that some of them are smaller cameos, some of them are bigger returning characters that'll come back," Angones explained. "Sometimes like with Goofy and with Daisy Duck, you want to use the classic versions of those characters that you're going to use. For other things, like with Kit from Talespin, to Gosalyn and some Darkwing Duck-ers coming up this season, and a couple of other people that I'm not going to spoil. It's about: if we were rebooting Talespin, how would we do it? If we were rebooting Darkwing, how would we do it? Using the same kind of creative ethos that we used to build DuckTales, and using that same critical thinking towards those other shows that we love as kids."

"With Goofy, it was definitely incorporating the version of Goofy from Goof Troop with the version of Goofy from Goofy Movie. We kind of said that there's a unified theory of DuckTales, which is that every version of everything you know still exists somewhere. We're going to try to provide, no matter where you know these characters from, we're going to provide you with a version that feels updated, but recognized."

Season 3 of DuckTales will premiere with two episodes on Saturday, April 4th at 9:30 AM on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Be sure to visit ComicBook.com following the premiere for a full interview with Angones and Youngberg.

