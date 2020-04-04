The Umbrella Academy: Jeff Russo Teases What to Expect From Season 2 on Netflix (Exclusive)

✖

In 2019, Netflix debuted its adaptation of the hit Dark Horse Comics series The Umbrella Academy. Steve Blackman created the streaming series, based on comics created by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance and artist Gabriel Bá. The television adaptation proved to be as well-loved as the source material and Netflix was quick to renew the series for a second season. Filming took place later in the year, wrapping in November. The show's first season had a score by composer Jeff Russo. Russo is back to work on the show's second season. ComicBook.com spoke to Russo over the phone to find out what he could tell us about the new season.

"Well, there's definitely a big change in setting, that's for sure," Russo says. "And we tried not to change too much the approach of how to tell the story musically. I mean, we used a lot of really great songs in season one. We're going to be using a lot of great songs in season two. We use score in a very meaningful way to support the emotional arcs of all of our characters in season one. We'll be doing that again in season two. There are some new characters that we're going to be having some fun with from a score perspective and that's always fun, coming up with new thematic ideas for new characters and how to underscore them. So there's a lot of new and then there's a lot of the same. It's a lot of both, but it's definitely a thrill ride this year."

Plans for the release of The Umbrella Academy's second season later this year are still in motion despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to Blackman's social media update in March.

Way spoke to ComicBook.com in a previous interview and explained how they prepared for the new season. "What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers' room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out," Way said. "Even of the graphic novels that haven't come out yet. Which should equal eight when we're all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it's a success so that you do a lot more of these. They're very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what's happening."

The Umbrella Academy Season Two does not have a release date.

