How to Stream the Disney Family Singalong Live Without a Cable Subscription

There isn't a lot of new TV to air nowadays, but companies are still finding a way to bring content to everyone stuck at home. On Thursday, Disney is looking to entertain families across the country with the Disney Family Singalong event, which will air on ABC at 8 pm ET. Stars are bringing a bunch of beloved Disney songs to life with renditions recorded in their homes, all brought together by host Ryan Seacrest. This event is going to be a great escape for families with restless kids at home, but not everyone has regular cable packages anymore. So what do you do if you've cut the cord but still want to watch the Family Singalong?

There are a couple of ways to catch live TV events like this, even if you don't have a cable subscription, you just have to know where to look. The easiest method will be an Internet-based television service like YouTube TV or Hulu's live TV package. These subscriptions cost money, but they often have free trials that last a week or two. You can sign up for one of those and simply cancel the subscription before your card is charged.

Another option is a service called Locast, which allows people to stream broadcast networks (ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, The CW) in certain markets. It's free but not available everywhere. You'll have to check to see if you qualify to use it.

Finally, is you know a friend or family member who has a cable subscription, you can ask them for their login information and watch live on the ABC app.

Here is the full lineup for the Disney Family Singalong:

A vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella) by Demi Lovato and Josh Groban

"A Spoonful of Sugar" (Mary Poppins) by Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" (Beauty and the Beast) by Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (The Lion King) by Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" (Pocahontas) by Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" (Frozen) by Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" (Aladdin) by James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Aladdin

"Gaston" (Beauty and the Beast) by Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana) by Auli'i Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm in Love" (Hercules) by Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" (The Jungle Book) by Darren Criss

"I'lll Make a Man Out of You" (Mulan) by Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" by John Stamos

"Let it Go" (Frozen) by Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessecities" (The Jungle Book) by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Anne Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

"Were All in This Together" (High School Musical) by Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Raven-Symone, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and other Disney Channel Original Movie Cast Members

"Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid) by Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend in Me" (Toy Story) by Josh Groban

The Disney Family Singalong airs on ABC at 8 pm ET.

