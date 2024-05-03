Parks and Recreation Star Addresses Chances of Getting Another Reunion

Back in 2020, the cast of Parks and Recreation got together for a one-time reunion in the form of a remotely filmed special episode that doubled as a fundraiser for Feeding America. Naturally, since then fans of the series have wondered if there would be a reboot or even another reunion and now, series star Adam Scott is weighing in and it doesn't sound like it's something that is in the cards. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott said that while he loves everyone involved with Parks and Recreation and he loves the show, it had a real ending.

"Parks and Rec is a completely [different thing] with Mike [Schur] and Amy {Poehler] and Greg [Daniels] and all of those wonderful people's decision, and if they would ever be interested in doing something like that, it would be up to them," he said. "But I mean, I would go get a sandwich with all of those people. I wouldn't have to be shooting the show. I just love all of 'em so much. I mean, the show itself had a real ending."

He continued, "We did do something over the pandemic where we all got back together and made an episode. I don't know if there would ever be any more, but I mean, I really don't know. I love the show and love all the people. It's always fun seeing any of them. I haven't seen the show in a long time just because I miss it and I feel like it would be sad to watch it, but it's just such a lovely show and lovely group of people."

What is Parks and Recreation About?

Debuting on NBC in 2009, Parks and Recreation is a political satire mocumentary sitcom that ran for seven seasons, ending in 2015. It followed the Parks and Recreation department of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana and its deputy director, Leslie Knope (Poehler). The series also starred Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta, and Billy Eichner.

The Office is Getting a Reboot

While there are no plans for a reboot or reunion for Parks and Recreation, Greg Daniels' The Office is getting a reboot. It was recently reported that Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are set to star in the new version of the series with Daniels returning to lead the writers room. Details about the new series have not been revealed, though it's been reported that the series will not serve as a sequel to the original series or reimagine it but will be set in a new office with a new set of characters in the same world as the original series.