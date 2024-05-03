Emily in Paris Season 4 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

Fans of Netflix's beloved Emily in Paris series have been waiting a while to see new episodes from the series. Season 3 was released in its entirety back in 2022 and, while it didn't take long for Netflix to announce a Season 4 renewal, the new episodes still haven't made their way to our TV screens. That changes this summer, as Emily in Paris Season 4 is finally on its way.

On Friday morning, during Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024, the streaming service announced the premiere date for Emily in Paris Season 4. Like many other Netflix shows in recent years, Emily in Paris is getting split into multiple parts for its Season 4 release.

Part 1 of Emily in Paris Season 4 is set to be released on August 15th. Part 2 will arrive about a month later, on September 12th. Like previous seasons, Emily in Paris Season 4 consists of 10 total episodes. They'll be split directly in half, with each part of the season consisting of five episodes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CcS0AyfINc

The news came with a video from the cast of Emily in Paris, who were all asked to describe the new season of the comedy series in just a few words. You can check out the full promo above!

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Emily in Paris Season 4:

"After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of."

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.