Game of Thrones was the most popular TV series of the 2010s, but it just couldn’t go the distance. The latter seasons of GoT now live in infamy for how far they fell in terms of quality, especially after HBO showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss started writing the narrative beyond author George R.R. Martin’s novels. It was said that Martin provided input and guidance to make the final years of the Game of Thrones TV show coincide with his plans for the novels, but it never really felt the same.

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Case in point: Season 7 of Game of Thrones, the penultimate season of the show. It was a season of many moving parts, which drew the wayward members of the Stark family (Bran, Sansa, Arya, Jon Snow) back together at Winterfell, saw Daenerys Targaryen and her army arrive in Westeros and wage war against the Lannisters and the Iron Throne, while the Night King and his army of the undead finally reached, and breached, the Wall and began to invade the Seven Kingdoms. It should’ve been one of the most exciting seasons of Game of Thrones; instead, it was one of the most problematic, and fans still haven’t let it go.

Game of Thrones Fans Are Still Debating Season 7’s Zombie Dragon (Viserion)

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One of the most surprising twists in Game of Thrones Season 7 comes in Episode 6, the penultimate episode of the season. In “Beyond the Wall”, Jon Snow’s hunting party goes beyond the Wall to capture one of the Night King’s undead “wights” to bring it back as proof to Cersei Lannister and other leading figures of the Seven Kingdoms that the Night King and the prophecy of the Long Night are real. Jon snags one of the beasts, but the Night King sends his army to cut off Jon’s escape. Jon and his party are nearly overrun until Daenerys and her dragons fly in as the cavalry. However, one of Daenerys’s dragons, Viserion, is killed in battle by the Night King’s ice spear and crashes into the frozen lake. The episode’s cliffhanger sees the Night King’s army drag Viserion’s corpse from the lake, and resurrect the dragon as one of the undead.

مرت عشر سنوات على هذي اللقطة وإلى الحين ما لقينا إجابة.. كيف جابو سلاسل وربطوها في التنين وهم ما يقدرون يدخلون الموية؟ pic.twitter.com/8Qjul72ZgK — Mubarak (@nal_189) November 12, 2026

As you can see, many Game of Thrones viewers are not over debating one of the biggest (perceived) plot holes in the series: How did the Night King get that Dragon out of the lake?

There have been a lot of discussions about the subject – namely because White Walkers aren’t supposed to be able to swim. So fans are understandably confused how an army of wights got down to the bottom of lake, and hauled Viserion back to the surface. However, there have been some pretty compelling explanations from fans about how it was done – and now we have the objective insights of AI to hlep mediate.

According to Grok (as prompted by one Twitter user), the only issue to explain here are the physics of flotation: “The chains came from a ruined dock visible right by the lake in that scene. Wights can’t swim or float, but they’re already dead so they sink and can walk along the lake floor,” Grok claims. “A few of them went under, hooked the heavy chains onto Viserion, and the rest of the army simply pulled. Same episode already showed wights climbing out of the water to grab Tormund, so the rule isn’t absolute.”

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As Grok points out, the episode actually foreshadows what the White Walkers will do with the dragon. When Jon Snow’s “Suicide Squad” (The Hound, Brotherhood Without Borders leader Lord Beric Dondarrion, Wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane and others) makes a final stand on an island in the lake, Tormund is overrun by wights and goes down on the ground; two more wights break up through the ice during the struggle and try to drag Tormund down into the water. Therefore, it’s well established that the undead can traverse the bottom of the lake, just not swim in it. After the battle, wights carrying heavy chains could easily sink to the bottom of the lake and tether them to the dragon’s corpse. Easy peasy.

On the larger scheme of things, Viserion getting dragged from the lake isn’t the biggest plot hole in Game of Thrones; a zombie-dragon breathing ice-fire is much harder to explain.

You can stream all Game of Thrones content on HBO Max.