22 Years Ago Today, Cartoon Network Banned an Episode of a Hit Series (But You Can Stream It Now)

When Cartoon Network got the ball rolling on its own original programming in the 1990s, after being stuck as a channel of older, syndicated shows for years, it changed the game for television. By giving animators and storytellers the chance to make brand new shows that had no constraints around the humor, stylization, or even being limited to specific characters, it gave fans a host of bizarre new titles and fresh cartoons that remain fan favorites. The likes of Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, Cow & Chicken, The Powerpuff Girls, and more were born from Cartoon Network’s need for more programming, and they created new fans of the medium.

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This expansion into fresh new shows, however, wasn’t without controversy, especially in the 1990s when boundaries were being tested by the expansion of cable television. As a result, there were a handful of times that Cartoon Network had to pull the plug, banning episodes after they aired one time or even preventing them from ever seeing the airwaves at all. That happened today, 22 years ago, on March 18, 2004, when a new episode of The Powerpuff Girls aired only in Canada after it had been banned from airing in the United States by Cartoon Network. The reason behind the ban was unknown for some time, but now that it’s public, it seems quite ridiculous.

Powerpuff Girls Got Experimental in Season 5 (And It Got Banned)

With Season 5, Episode 13, The Powerpuff Girls assembled an episode called “See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey.” Unlike nearly every other episode of the series, however, this one was immediately different, and not just because it includes every single villain from the Powerpuff Girls’ Rogue’s Gallery. Constructed as a parody/tribute to the likes of Jesus Christ Superstar and Tommy, the entire episode is presented like a rock opera, with no traditional spoken dialogue at any point, and the entire story told exclusively through song. The episode immediately stands out for breaking the formula but also because all of the songs are legitimately catchy and fun.

At the heart of the episode, with Townsville having been destroyed by all the villains, the Powerpuff Girls make a wish for help after being overwhelmed by the ne’er-do-wells. Having heard their cry, a tiny gnome with magic powers arrives on the scene and grants their wish. In exchange for fixing the city and eliminating the problems that plague it, the gnome asks for one thing in return: their powers. It’s a classic superhero dilemma, but one that the Powerpuff Girls quickly realize wasn’t worth it. Despite finally getting to have a personal life of their own, the entire population of Townsville has clearly been brainwashed into a cult that worships the gnome. They elect to go back on their deal, taking back their powers and eventually defeating the gnome, sending him away, and returning Townsville to normal.

Fans have previously believed that the episode was perhaps meant as a series finale, something that creator Craig McCracken debunked, but it’s easy to see how it could have taken that form. Not only does the episode deal with larger themes of the Powerpuff Girls’ powers and responsibility as heroes, but also their own internal hope to have more to life than simply fighting villains and saving the city. On top of that, the experimental nature of the episode itself could have been a great ending point if that had been the case, instead, audiences in the United States weren’t allowed to see it at all, and not for the reason you think.

Powerpuff Girls Episode “See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey” Was Banned for a Reason You Wouldn’t Expect

Banned cartoon episodes aren’t exactly anything new, especially in the ’90s. One of the most common examples of the era was from the Pokémon animated series, when an episode that aired in Japan caused seizure-like symptoms in thousands of children, sending nearly 700 to the hospital. As a result, that episode never even aired in America, fearing a similar outcome. One might assume that the same reasoning was applied to “See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey,” as there are multiple instances throughout the episode, largely when the titule gnome uses some of his magical powers, that create strobe light effects on the screen. But that’s not the case at all.

Speaking about the episode on his official Tumblr, McCracken revealed the real reason for the ban in a post back in 2016, writing: “They banned it because they claimed that the metal beams in the destroyed buildings looked too much like crosses and one of the hippies looked like Jesus. That was never our intention at all, we were really surprised that they banned it.” As you can see from the images above and below, it’s easy to see why Cartoon Network would make those conclusions, but it’s just as easy to see how these instances of potentially controversial imagery that harken to Christianity might have been considered in bad taste at the time.

As a result of the ban, this episode of The Powerpuff Girls was never aired on Cartoon Network, and even when the series made its way to HBO Max, it was pulled from the rotation. There’s good news for anyone eager to watch it, however, as the episode can be found on the home media releases (the first time it was ever seen legally by American audiences was on the “Complete Series” DVD years later), but also on digital streaming outlets for purchase, and even streaming for free on Tubi.

22 years ago today was the day this episode of The Powerpuff Girls aired, just not in America. It’s a good reminder that attempts at censorship only harm the artists involved and prevent the audience itself from being able to enjoy what was created for them. Even worse, over two decades later, the same arguments are playing out about banning media, but the fact that you can “See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey” can be easily viewed online for free is a sign that art will always win.