38 Years Ago, A Cult Sci-Fi Movie Kickstarted a Franchise That Has Six Movies, A TV Show, And More

In the late 1980s, science-fiction movies were having a pretty good time. There were aliens, spaceships, robots, time travelers, and enough laser blasts to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Then Alien Nation showed up with a somewhat different idea that subverted the usual formula. Yes—aliens once again made their existence known to humans, but this time, they really did come in peace. At least initially.

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That simple premise gave the 1988 movie plenty of room to play around. The Newcomers, as they were called, had arrived on Earth after escaping their homeworld, and now they were trying to build lives alongside humans. Of course, getting two very different species to peacefully coexist was easier said than done. Add a murder investigation, James Caan, Mandy Patinkin, and a little bit of ’80s buddy-cop attitude, and Alien Nation became something much more interesting than another alien movie. While it wasn’t exactly the pop culture phenomenon, it ended up achieving something quite different.

Alien Nation Was More Than Just an ’80s Alien Movie

Released on October 7, 1988, Alien Nation follows Los Angeles police detective Matthew Sykes, played by James Caan, who is forced to work with Sam Francisco, a Newcomer detective played by Mandy Patinkin. If that sounds like an awkward partnership, that is because it absolutely was. Sykes is not exactly thrilled about working with a Newcomer, and the two detectives have plenty of reasons to distrust each other. The main conflict of the story begins when the unlikely pair must work together after Sykes’s partner is killed by a Newcomer gangster. For the rest of the movie, Sykes and Francisco work to take down the Newcomer drug syndicate. It wasn’t quite the scl-fi flop, but it did not do as well as the studio had hoped.

The movie focuses on their buddy-cop dynamic and introduces audiences to a world where thousands of extraterrestrials are trying to fit into human society. It seems strange at first, but surprisingly, the Newcomers look mostly human. They don’t have multiple limbs, tentacles, or gigantic eyes. Instead, they have their own language, customs, and culture. That gave Alien Nation something that many sci-fi movies of the era did not have. The aliens were not simply there to invade Earth or blow something up. They were everyday neighbors, coworkers, police officers, and citizens trying to maintain their lifestyles. But of course, there were still plenty of problems and troublemakers among both races. And underneath all the crime and science fiction, the movie has a strong allegorical message about prejudice and discrimination. Along with the uncomfortable process of learning to live alongside people who are different from you, the politics of immigration are also explored.

Alien Nation Became a Franchise Nobody Saw Coming

The original movie eventually developed a cult following, and Hollywood wasn’t quite ready to leave the Newcomers behind. In 1989, Alien Nation became a television series, bringing back the basic premise and continuing to explore the relationship between humans and Newcomers. It turns out that the Tenctonese, or Newcomers, were a genetically engineered alien race that was created as slaves. By the time they arrived on Earth, they had escaped from their Overseers. Although I missed the pilot and premiere, I did manage to watch a few episodes while it aired. Even at that time, the show had quite a different tone that felt a bit too alien for TV. I didn’t really know what to think of it at the time, but I did understand how it communicated its messages and themes. Unfortunately, the TV show only lasted one season, but that was not quite the end of the story.

Four television movies followed: Alien Nation: Dark Horizon, Alien Nation: Body and Soul, Alien Nation: Millennium, and Alien Nation: The Enemy Within. That gives the franchise five movies when the original film is counted alongside the four TV movies. But even that gets a little confusing. Depending on how the franchise is counted, its various television installments, tie-in material, and attempted revivals can make the numbers surprisingly confusing. There have also been comic books, novels, and multiple attempts to bring the property back to the screen. Not bad for a movie that started with James Caan reluctantly teaming up with an alien detective. Thirty-eight years later, the Newcomers still haven’t completely disappeared.

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The movie always reminds me of a mix of 48 Hrs. meets Blade Runner. It’s actually a unique premise that seems like a great idea—even in hindsight. Although an Alien Nation reboot has sorta fizzled away, there’s no telling for sure if the Newcomers will be back or not. Maybe that’s fitting for a story about outsiders who were never quite sure where they belonged. After all these years, the Newcomers may be gone from our screens, but they’re still waiting somewhere for us to let them back in.