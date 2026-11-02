Before X-Men, One Marvel Star Joined Patrick Stewart in A Star Trek Episode That’s Now Too Awkward

Before their roles in X-Men, Patrick Stewart shared the screen with co-star Famke Janssen in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1992, eight years before the first X-Men film. “The Perfect Mate” cast Famke Janssen in a guest-starring role as Kamala, a woman destined to end a war between two planets through a marriage that was arranged for her in childhood. The role was Janssen’s second acting role, with her making the switch from model to actress with the 1992 crime drama Fathers & Sons.

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Throughout the course of “The Perfect Mate”, Stewart’s Captain Picard catches feelings for Kamala, an outcome that was expected. Kamala is a Kriosian, an empathic metamorph who is able to sense male desire and change accordingly. Kamala produces pheromones so powerful that she was kept in stasis for her whole life, up until her wedding. Moreover, even Kriosian ambassador Briam expected something to happen between Picard and Kamala, making an aside to Picard that he doesn’t know if he personally could have fought the temptation. The insinuation offends Picard, even though Picard had caught feelings for Kamala and tried persuading her to call off the wedding.

Patrick Stewart is both known for his role as Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994, and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise films. Stewart would be asked to reprise both roles after their initial conclusion. Picard aired from 2020 to 2023, focusing on an aged version of Jean-Luc Picard, and Stewart was asked back for X-Men: Days of Future Past along with Logan. He would also make an appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness as a member of the Illuminati.

Famke Janssen, on the other hand, although starring as Jean Grey in all three of the original X-Men films, would not be asked back for more than a brief cameo at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past. X-Men: The Last Stand killed her character off, and while X-Men: Days of Future Past was intended as a reset, she was never asked back again. Notably, Janssen called out the filmmakers, calling it a double standard that women get replaced with older versions never to be seen again, while men are allowed to be both young and old.

Co-stars Janssen and Stewart have a twenty-five-year age difference. The age gap isn’t unheard of for romantic pairings, especially for pairing up a younger woman with an older man. Janssen would’ve been 28 at the time to Stewart’s 52. All things considered, it could have been much worse. Still, after seeing the two in X-Men, returning to “The Perfect Mate” is much too awkward.

When Janssen and Stewart Acted Together Before X-Men

“The Perfect Mate” as a whole was not received warmly as a Star Trek: The Next Generation episode. More than halfway through the series’ run, the episode cannot be blamed on the show finding its footing, but rather is an unfortunate misstep for the series. Many did not buy into the chemistry between Janssen and Stewart — perhaps because it shouldn’t have been romantic — and the arranged marriage plotline felt outdated for a Star Trek series that had previously moved beyond such traditional gender roles. There’s also the inherent ick factor of Kamala being treated as an adult when she’s only just awoken from stasis, bringing up questions of consent and maturity.

Still, many did not blame Janssen and Stewart for the episode. Star Trek big bosses were such fans of Janssen that she was later offered the role of Jadzia Dax, one of the main characters of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Janssen’s facial makeup is very evocative of what would become Jadzia’s design, and it isn’t difficult to see why she would have been offered the role. Janssen ultimately turned it down to pursue film roles, a choice that would ultimately lead her to X-Men in 2000.

From Romantic Interests to Mentor-Mentee

X-Men posits a more comfortable dynamic for Stewart and Janssen, one of a mentor and a mentee. The status quo of the films posits Jean Grey as one of Charles Xavier’s first students, part of the initial class that included Cyclops and Storm. Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey are all working with considerable autonomy within the school through the classes they teach, and Jean in particular functions as the main doctor on staff apart from Xavier.

Nothing weird at all happens between the pair until X-Men: The Last Stand. Regarded as one of the worst X-Men films, there’s a lot to critique about it. One of the things it might have gotten right is Jean and Charles, though. Early in the film, there’s a flashback — featuring a de-aged Patrick Stewart — of Magneto and Professor X going to the Grey household to recruit young Jean Grey for the school.

The scene is later evoked when a visit back to the house results in Charles’s death. The Last Stand frames the Phoenix not as a cosmic force but rather as a darker personality of Jean’s, one so powerful that Charles Xavier decided to lock it behind mental barriers. It is perhaps the only thread of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” that the film gets right, and even that’s a stretch. “The Dark Phoenix Saga” raises questions of women’s agency, and in creating the mental barriers, Xavier irrevocably took that away from Jean.

Both of these actors are iconic for their X-Men roles, and it is a shame that Janssen hasn’t been given the opportunity to play a Jean Grey who isn’t burdened with a poor adaptation of “The Dark Phoenix Saga”. Jean Grey is more than one iconic arc, even if, more often than not, writers can’t seem to remember that.

Is there anything redemptive about “The Perfect Mate,” or should it be resigned to the list of Star Trek episodes that haven’t aged well? Let us know in the comments!