Lanterns Finally Reveals Why Guy Gardner Was Chosen to Be Earth’s Green Lantern in the DCU

Spoilers for the HBO series Lanterns follow.

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For the last two decades, audiences have seen countless Green Lantern adaptations. In 2011, audiences saw the live-action film, starring Ryan Reynolds, of questionable quality. Green Lantern and its extended mythos took center stage across animated films such as Green Lantern: First Flight and Green Lantern: Emerald Knights through the 2010s. Green Lantern even got its own animated series, running from 2011 to 2013. There may not have been a Green Lantern representative on the Snyderverse’s Justice League, but casual fans of the character have always existed.

These adaptations typically featured either Hal Jordan or Jon Stewart, with Jon Stewart as the Green Lantern in the now-classic Justice League: The Animated Series and Justice League Unlimited. Green Lantern: First Flight showed Hal Jordan’s early days, and its storyline featured a friendship between Hal and Sinestro. This made Sinestro’s turn to the dark side a main narrative tension of the film. Green Lantern: The Animated Series centered around Hal Jordan but featured other members of the Green Lantern Corps such as Kilowog, Tomar-Re, Ch’p, and Guy Gardner.

While Guy Gardner has been a Green Lantern for Section 2814 in the comics, it still came as a surprise for audiences to see him finally featured in a live-action adaptation with James Gunn’s 2025 Superman film. Shown with his iconic hairstyle — love it or hate it, there’s no denying that it is iconic — Guy Gardner leads the disgruntled Justice Gang, a group of corporate superheroes, and spends much of the film concerned with optics. As the Green Lantern of Section 2814, he follows the Guardians’ rules. Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific felt, though, that Guy Gardner uses the Guardians as an excuse, mocking how often Guy chooses not to act because of them.

Yet, Lanterns, as part of the larger DCU, added another layer to the supposed Guardians excuse. Starring the arguably two most popular Lanterns, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and Jon Stewart (Aaron Pierre), the show’s inherent premise begged the question of why these two weren’t the current Green Lantern instead. By the end of the pilot episode, Lanterns quickly rule out Hal Jordan, showing a flash-forward to his death in 2026. The rest of the show explores and complicates why Jon Stewart isn’t the current Lantern then, either.

Not the Lantern Because of Choice

In the DCU, Jon Stewart was raised up to be the Green Lantern, with his parents hyper-obsessed with Green Lantern, to the detriment of their relationship with their son. As soon as the show went down this road, Jon Stewart’s relationship to the ring, Hal Jordan, and the Guardians became a question of agency and choice. Hal Jordan doesn’t want to give up the ring, so Jon Stewart will have to take it from him. Stewart is an attractive candidate to the Guardians because of his military service and because he’s said explicitly that he is more than okay taking orders. It’s true until it isn’t. The show’s turning point relies on Stewart not wanting to become like Jordan and his fixation with his ring, a realization that makes Stewart deny being Green Lantern for a whole ten years. Instead, he reunites with his brothers, and they form an architecture firm together.

In the meantime, the Guardians need a Green Lantern for Section 2814. They’re forced to turn to their second choice, Guy Gardner. Lanterns keeps the basic backstory for Guy Gardner the same. He still is a gym teacher, but this time, he isn’t the second choice to Jordan, but rather he’s the second choice to Stewart. Gardner was picked because Stewart turned it down, a fact Stewart won’t let him forget. Stewart’s unafraid to use it as leverage over Gardner, getting Gardner to retrieve Jordan’s ring for him, a tool which ultimately allows Stewart to create his own loophole. With Hal Jordan’s ring and a power battery created by Sinestro, Stewart functions as his own type of Green Lantern, free of the Guardians’ influence.

In the show’s finale, he lays it out for Guy Gardner. Guy Gardner is free to still be the Guardians’ “errand boy”, there to fulfill their bidding and send messages back and forth. He is the Green Lantern for Section 2814, but Jon Stewart is going to be the Green Lantern for Earth. Stewart emphasizes how he sees his role, allowing Lanterns as a show to stay grounded and Earth-bound while allowing for other Green Lantern adventures with Guy Gardner to be intergalactic in nature.

With both Aaron Pierre and Nathan Fillion set to reprise their roles in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how their dynamic unfolds. Will Guy Gardner be just as stringent about the Guardians’ orders? Will he allow himself to act a little outside the rules in favor of trying to one-up Jon Stewart and prove he’s more than a second choice?

Let us know in the comments what you thought of Guy Gardner’s appearances in Lanterns and what you think is next for the character!