Lanterns: John Stewart’s New Oath Is An Old Tradition In Green Lantern Comics

There are certain things you don’t mess with when it comes to Green Lantern. The ring is pretty important. The color green is probably worth keeping. And then there’s the oath. It’s a wonderfully dramatic bit of superhero poetry that has been recited by Lanterns for generations. So naturally, when Lanterns gave John Stewart something different to say, fans noticed. Some saw it as a bold new direction for the character, while others wondered why the show couldn’t simply stick with one of the most recognizable traditions in DC history. Fair question. If you’ve spent enough time reading Green Lantern comics, you know the oath isn’t just a collection of words. It is part of what being a Lantern means.

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But here’s where things get surprising for some. John Stewart has never been particularly fond of simply accepting things as they are—he would at least let his opinion be known. That attitude isn’t something Lanterns invented for television, either. It goes all the way back to the character’s earliest days, when John was still figuring out what being a Green Lantern actually meant. And buried in his very first comic-book appearance is a wonderfully John Stewart moment that makes his latest choice feel a whole lot less surprising.

John Stewart Thought the Original Green Lantern Oath Was Corny

If someone watched Lanterns and was immediately shocked by John’s original oath—don’t be alarmed. There’s a comic book moment from the past that explains things pretty clearly. John has basically been doing his own thing since day one. John Stewart first appeared in Green Lantern #87 in 1971, created by writer Dennis O’Neil and artist Neal Adams. His debut establishes a lot of what would eventually make John such an important part of the Green Lantern mythology, including his willingness to question authority. And, yes, that includes the oath.

When John hears the traditional Green Lantern oath, he calls it “pretty corny,” although he makes an exception for one particular part: “Beware my power!” It’s a funny little moment, especially because the Green Lantern oath is now one of the most recognizable pieces of superhero mythology. But it also tells us something important about John. He isn’t rejecting what the ring represents. He’s questioning the ceremony surrounding it. That’s been one of the character’s defining qualities from the beginning. John was never created to be the Lantern who simply salutes, repeats the words, and asks what happens next. He was created to give his own perspective on things.

Individual Green Lantern Oaths Exist in the DC Comics

This is where the conversation gets fun, because you don’t have to like the new oath to understand why it fits John. The Green Lantern oath is a must, but the DC mythology has previously allowed members of the Corps to choose their own words. The oath tells you something about the person saying it. It is part declaration, part identity, and part superhero theater. It’s great and should never be outright fully dismissed.

And John can respect the responsibility of being a Green Lantern while also adding his own personal spin on things. He’s an architect, a soldier, a leader, and a man who has spent decades deciding for himself what that responsibility actually means. The comics have repeatedly returned to that idea, even as John’s role in the larger Green Lantern mythology has evolved over time. More than 50 years later, Lanterns is simply taking that old character trait and giving it a new moment. John Stewart choosing his own words isn’t John abandoning Green Lantern tradition. It’s John Stewart doing what he has always done: deciding for himself what it means to wear the ring.

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The real evidence, though, goes back to Green Lantern (1960) #198. On page 25, several Green Lanterns are preparing to recharge their rings when they’re told, “But first we must renew our oaths.” What follows is the important part: They don’t all recite exactly the same words. The scene gives us multiple versions, quietly suggesting that the Corps’ oath was never quite as universal as it might seem. For a fan, this is the kind of tiny detail that can turn a seemingly controversial change into a very old piece of lore. And speaking of multiple Lanterns, there may be more than a few Lanterns heading to the DCU.

That doesn’t mean every Lantern gets to sit down, write a poem, and declare it official. The comics never established a rule like that. Instead, we’ve seen alternate oaths tied to different cultures, species, circumstances, and individual Lanterns. Guy Gardner’s alternate oath dates back to Green Lantern Vol. 2, No. 59, published in March 1968, years before John Stewart ever appeared. Later, Rot Lop Fan received an oath tailored to his species’ lack of sight. So John’s new oath isn’t breaking some sacred rule. If anything, Lanterns is taking a very old Green Lantern idea and finally putting John Stewart’s name on it. Do you have any ideas what your personal Green Lantern oath would be like? Share it in the comments!