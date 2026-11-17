The highly-decorated Star Wars saga has earned billions of dollars internationally with little left to accomplish as far as awards and prestige. However, within the franchise itself only one performer has won an Emmy — the awards honoring the television industry — and it couldn’t have gone to a more fitting person. David Tennant crossed sci-fi boundaries and blew up nerdom when he was cast in the popular Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series towards the end of its run. We already knew him as the tenth Doctor (and later fourteenth), so it was a massive shock to see him pack up the TARDIS and transport it a long time ago to a galaxy far, far away.

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Tennant won the award in 2013, and in the nearly 15 years since that happened, no other performer in a Star Wars show has claimed it again. Other series have been nominated and won awards, yet somehow their actors keep getting snubbed. It’s a rare feather in the cap for Tennant, one that he has the singular distinction of holding across the enormous Star Wars universe to this day. But to many fans who know him from a different sci-fi series, his Clone Wars role would be the last thing they would associate with him when it comes to winning awards.

David Tennant Won An Emmy For Star Wars: Clone Wars

During the 40th annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards in 2013, Tennant took home the award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program thanks to his voice acting in Star Wars: Clone Wars. Tennant’s portrayal of the Mark IV architect droid professor in the episodes “A Test of Strength” and “A Necessary Bond,” which were two pieces of a larger four-parter that centered around a group of young Padawans enduring a ritual Jedi rite of passage that goes awry during the show’s fifth and final season. Jim Cummings and Sam Witwer, who respectively played Hondo Ohnaka and Darth Maul in the show, were also nominated in the same category alongside Tennant.

On that same night, Clone Wars also won Outstanding Special Class Animated Program, with Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator and executive producer George Lucas accepting. The queen herself, Carrie Fisher, presented the award and was visibly excited to make the announcement. This was not too long after Lucas completed the sale of the franchise to Disney at the end of 2012, and its future was still uncertain with how the House of Mouse would handle it, so the timing of this award for many fans was very important. The final season of Clone Wars was also nominated in three other categories — Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program, Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing – Animation and Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition — but those awards went to other programs.

David Tennant is a Huge Star Wars Fan

Tennant is likely one of the only performers to win the Daytime Emmy, a Scottish BAFTA and a Welsh BAFTA, thought he has yet to earn a British BAFTA. It turns out he is also a massive Star Wars fan, and has been one for as long as he can remember. “Probably the first film i really remember getting obsessed with was the original Star Wars,” Tennant, who was six at the time Episode IV came out, said in his 2024 interview with BAFTA. “Star Wars was a film that wasn’t necessarily expected to become a global phenomenon that it did… And we went to see [it] and it was extraordinary! Mind-bending, like nothing I’d ever seen before. And I became very obsessed with Star Wars from that moment on to this day, probably.”

After the animated Clone Wars, Tennant revived the ancient Jedi training droid in Disney+’s live-action Ahsoka Tano series in 2023. The show’s long-awaited second season returns to the streaming service in early 2027, and according to a trailer shown at this summer’s past D23 event, Huyang is expected to return with Tennant once again providing his voice. The producers, cast and crew have all agreed that working with Tennant has been a dream come true, and the fans have felt the same way. Think about it – how often do you get a time-traveling doctor, an immortal demon, Scrooge McDuck and a multi-armed droid who can build a lightsaber all in the same room? By hiring David Tennant.

With Ahsoka Tano’s second season only a few more months away, what are you hoping to see when the series returns? Join the conversation in the comments below.