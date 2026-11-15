5 Forgotten 1990s Sci-fi Shows Every ’80s Kid Deserves to Rediscover, With a Combined 200 Episodes

The 1990s were a golden era for sci-fi television. It’s the decade that gave us Star Trek: The Next Generation (okay, yes, that series started in 1987 but close enough) but it also gave us Stargate SG-1, Babylon 5, and maybe one of the best sci-fi shows ever made, The X-Files. And that’s just a very short list of really great sci-fi series of the era, and some of the best known. There were many, many other series in the 1990s that were just as great, but in the years since have become all but forgotten.

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Here are five such shows, that are great sci-fi but just haven’t had the staying power of some others. Some of these shows only had one season before their run ended while others lasted much longer, but across a total of 200 episodes there’s some great television to be enjoyed — and if you were an ‘80s kid, you deserve to rediscover these series now as adults.

5) Space: Above and Beyond (1 season, 23 episodes)

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Futurama and listened carefully to the sound effects, then you’ve at least heard part of Space: Above and Beyond — the animated series has reused the sound effects which is kind of neat. Space: Above and beyond aired for 1 season on Fox. The series was set in the near-future of 2063 and followed members of a Marine squadron called the Wildcards as they’re stationed on the space carrier USS Saratoga battling an alien invasion force known as Chigs.

The show is one of those “brilliant but cancelled” situations. Space: Above and Beyond was surprisingly scientifically accurate for a sci-fi series and the show has a surprisingly well-developed lore. It was also a bit ahead of its time in terms of effects, but it just didn’t catch on. Today, it is a little dated, but it’s still a solid series — and it ends in a place that is satisfying enough that watching it is well worth it.

4) Eerie, Indiana (1 season, 19 episodes)

Debuting on NBC in 1991, Eerie, Indiana fans had to wait for more than a year for the series’ final episode — 19 total were produced, NBC aired 18, and that final episode didn’t arrive until the series hit syndication on The Disney Channel in 1993, where it picked up a whole new audience. Let’s backtrack first: the sci-fi horror series followed teenager Marshall Teller whose family moves to Eerie, Indiana, a desolate town with a population of 16,661. However, The Tellers soon find this is not a normal town. The town has all sorts of strange people and situations, including a still-alive Elvis Presley, a pack of intelligent dogs who want to take over the world, and more, including imposters of people living in the town. It’s wild.

The show is also a lot of fun, has some very interesting insights, and felt like what you might get if you made Stephen King stories fun or, to take things even further, a lighter version of Twin Peaks. But the show didn’t make it out of its first season and years later, it landed on The Disney Channel where it started to grow a cult following. That following was enough to get the show a spinoff in 1998, Eerie, Indiana: The Other Dimension, on Fox Kids, but it, too only lasted one season.

3) The Visitor (1 season, 13 episodes)

Created by Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, The Visitor aired on Fox for one season between 1997 and 1998. The series follows Adam MacArthur who disappeared 50 years prior to the series in the Bermuda Triangle. Turns out, he had been abducted by aliens who unlocked the unused part of his mind leaving him with superpowers — namely the ability to heal people and bring them back to life. Now back, he travels the country trying to save people and make their lives better but along the way he’s pursued by not just the military but the aliens as well.

The show was interesting and a little unique — it was created alongside the first web series that were available on a now-defunct website that offered different characters and storylines. The show is also unusually optimistic for a sci-fi series that involves aliens and experimentation. It’s also just brilliantly written and had it been allowed to run longer, may have ended up an all-time great.

2) SeaQuest DSV (3 seasons, 57 episodes)

Okay, SeaQuest DSV might not exactly be forgotten but it’s one of those shows that really just needs more attention because it was very good. Originally airing on NBC starting in 1993, the series was set in 2018 (though it would eventually move to 2032 in season three) and followed the crew of the deep-submergence vehicle, SeaQuest DSV as it explored the depths of the ocean in a world where humanity has taken to colonizing the seas as land resources run out.

The series had some big guns behind it — it was produced by Amblin Entertainment and Steven Spielberg was one of the executive producers. It also did a good job of balancing drama with science fiction which really worked in the first two seasons. Ratings declined in the third season leading to its abrupt cancellation, but it was still a great watch with a fantastic cast of characters — there’s even a dolphin that can communicate with humans. It’s really good.

1) Sliders (5 seasons, 88 episodes)

Image Courtesy of SciFi Channel

Sliders might be one of the ‘90s truly great sci-fi series and even though it got a little weird at times, it never really lost its charm across all five seasons, which is impressive. The series, which aired on Fox for the first three seasons before the network cancelled it and it went to Sci-Fi Channel for the final two, followed a group of people who travel or “slide” between different parallel universes via wormhole. The general premise is that the group was trying to get back to their home universe, but they used their control timer too soon to get out of a dangerous situation and now, the timer has lost the coordinates back home leaving them sliding between worlds waiting for a chance to make it home.

The show delightfully explores different versions of our own world — we get alternative timelines, what ifs, and even realities where time works differently and dinosaurs still exist. All throughout, you get the overarching story about the team’s quest to get home and it just makes for a really cool adventure. It’s fun, creative, and very unique and a wild, wild ride.

What 90s sci-fi shows do you miss? Let us know in the comments.