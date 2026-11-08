If You Loved The Last Ship, These 5 Cult-Classic Sci-Fi Shows Should Be Your Next Watch

If you loved The Last Ship, there’s a good chance you’re looking for more sci-fi shows that combine military action, global disasters, political conspiracies, and humanity fighting to survive against seemingly impossible odds. The 2014 series had a pretty great formula. A deadly virus wipes out most of the world’s population, and the crew of a U.S. Navy destroyer suddenly finds itself carrying the hopes of humanity. You’ve got military operations, desperate survivors, dangerous enemies, and plenty of high-stakes drama. Honestly, it’s the kind of premise that makes for some seriously entertaining television.

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Fortunately, there are plenty of other sci-fi shows worth checking out if you enjoyed that combination of action and survival. Some feature military crews stranded in space, others explore alien invasions or catastrophic threats to Earth, and a few have developed loyal cult followings despite never becoming massive mainstream hits. They might not all have the same naval setting as The Last Ship, but they share plenty of the elements that made that series so entertaining. Here are five cult-classic sci-fi shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

5) SeaQuest DSV (1993–1996)

Before The Last Ship sent audiences across the oceans aboard a modern Navy destroyer, SeaQuest DSV took a more futuristic approach to naval adventure. Set in the 21st century, the series follows the crew of an advanced submarine tasked with exploring the oceans and dealing with all sorts of dangerous situations. Roy Scheider stars as Captain Nathan Bridger, a veteran commander who finds himself leading a crew through political conflicts, scientific discoveries, and plenty of underwater threats. It’s not exactly the same kind of military drama, but there’s something familiar about watching a close-knit crew operate aboard a massive naval vessel while facing problems that could have consequences for the entire world.

The show also has that wonderful early-’90s sci-fi atmosphere, complete with futuristic technology, strange underwater creatures, and some surprisingly ambitious storytelling. Of course, things get considerably stranger as the series progresses, especially when the show starts introducing more science-fiction elements. Jonathan Brandis also became a major part of its appeal as Lucas Wolenczak, the teenage computer genius who helped make the crew feel like an unconventional family. SeaQuest DSV might look a little dated today, but there’s still plenty of nostalgic charm here. If you enjoyed the military teamwork and naval setting of The Last Ship, this underwater adventure is worth revisiting.

4) Ascension (2014)

A generation ship traveling through space for decades sounds like a pretty interesting setup for a sci-fi series. That’s exactly what Syfy was going for with Ascension, a three-part miniseries from 2014. The story follows hundreds of people living aboard a massive spacecraft, all believing they’re on a mission to colonize another planet. Their families have spent generations aboard the ship, with an entire society developing along the way. But when a young woman is murdered, some very uncomfortable questions start coming up. Suddenly, the passengers have more to worry about than making it to their destination.

Tricia Helfer, Brian Van Holt, and Andrea Roth lead the cast, and there’s plenty of political intrigue to keep things interesting. This isn’t exactly The Last Ship, since you won’t find naval battles or military operations here. But the idea of a group of people trying to survive in an isolated environment, with leadership struggles and secrets threatening to tear everything apart, should sound familiar. Honestly, I wish Syfy had given this one more room to develop. There’s a lot of potential in the premise, and the mystery makes for an interesting change of pace from the usual space adventure. It’s certainly worth checking out if you missed it the first time around.

3) Stargate Universe (2009–2011)

The Stargate franchise had already given us plenty of military sci-fi adventures, but Stargate Universe took things in a very different direction. Instead of sending a team through a Stargate on another mission, the series strands a group of soldiers and civilians aboard an ancient spaceship called Destiny. They’re millions of light-years from Earth, have limited supplies, and have absolutely no idea how they’re going to get home. Robert Carlyle stars as Dr. Nicholas Rush, while Louis Ferreira plays Colonel Everett Young, who has the unenviable job of keeping everyone under control. Needless to say, that’s easier said than done.

One of the best things about Stargate Universe is watching this group of people slowly realize just how much trouble they’re in. Colonel Young has to keep the soldiers and civilians working together, but that’s easier said than done when everyone has their own ideas about what to do next. They’re running out of supplies, the ship keeps throwing dangerous surprises at them, and there’s no rescue team coming to the door. The show is also considerably darker than SG-1 and Atlantis, which might catch some longtime Stargate fans off guard. I actually think that’s part of its appeal. It’s a shame Syfy pulled the plug after two seasons because Destiny still had plenty of stories left to tell.

2) Falling Skies (2011–2015)

If you enjoyed watching humanity struggle to survive in The Last Ship, Falling Skies should be right up your alley. The series begins after an alien invasion has devastated Earth, leaving the remaining human population scattered into small resistance groups. Noah Wyle stars as Tom Mason, a former history professor who becomes one of the leaders of the human resistance while trying to protect his family. The story follows these survivors as they organize military operations, fight alien forces, and attempt to reclaim a world that has been almost completely taken away from them. It’s a pretty straightforward premise, but the show finds plenty of ways to make things interesting.

The military elements are particularly appealing, especially when the resistance starts developing strategies to fight a much more technologically advanced enemy. You’ve got soldiers, makeshift bases, desperate missions, political disagreements, and the constant threat of losing everything. Of course, the family drama is just as important, and the series occasionally slows down to explore the personal cost of living in such a dangerous world. That’s something The Last Ship also understood pretty well. The show ran for five seasons, giving it plenty of time to develop its characters and expand its alien mythology. It’s not always perfect, but there’s a lot to enjoy here. If you want another sci-fi series about ordinary people and military forces fighting to save humanity, Falling Skies delivers.

1) Salvation (2017–2018)

A deadly virus isn’t the only thing that can put humanity on the brink of extinction. In Salvation, the threat comes from an asteroid that’s heading straight toward Earth, and the clock is ticking. The series follows MIT graduate student Liam Cole, played by Charlie Rowe, after he discovers that a massive asteroid is on a collision course with the planet. He eventually teams up with technology billionaire Darius Tanz, played by Santiago Cabrera, and government officials who are desperately trying to figure out how to prevent a global catastrophe. Jennifer Finnigan also stars as Grace Barrows, a White House official who becomes increasingly involved in the unfolding crisis.

There’s a lot here that should appeal to fans of The Last Ship, particularly the government conspiracies, military planning, international tensions, and constant feeling that the world could fall apart at any moment. The difference is that Salvation focuses more heavily on political maneuvering and scientific solutions than traditional military action. Still, watching different groups scramble to deal with an extinction-level threat makes for some genuinely entertaining television. The series only lasted two seasons, and its cancellation left several storylines unresolved. That’s unfortunate, because the premise could have supported a much longer run. But if you enjoy sci-fi shows about global emergencies, government secrets, and humanity’s desperate attempts to survive, Salvation is absolutely worth adding to your watchlist.

Which of these are your favorite? Are there any other series you think deserve to be on this list? Let us know in the comments below!