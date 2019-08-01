13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer Released

The controversial hit series 13 Reasons Why finally has a Season 3 release date on Netflix, and it’s sooner than most fans were expecting. Netflix announced early Thursday morning that the third installment of the teen drama would be launching at the end of the month, on August 23rd. Not only that, but the date announcement was accompanied by the first trailer for the new season, which delivered a shocking mystery for fans.

If you don’t want any spoilers at all for the third season of 13 Reasons Why, you definitely won’t want to watch the trailer. That said, if you’re excited for the new season and can’t wait to find out more, check out the trailer above!

The trailer features shots of every major character on the show dealing with the fallout of their personal secrets. It seems pretty run-of-the-mill for 13 Reasons Why, but things take a sharp turn at the very end. All of the characters are standing around a casket at a funeral and it’s revealed that Bryce Walker, the main antagonist of the series, has been found dead. The screen then asks the question, “Who Killed Bryce Walker?”

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why Season 3:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

Along with the trailer and premiere date reveal for Season 3, it was announced on Thursday that 13 Reasons Why had been renewed for a fourth and final season on Netflix. This last season is currently in production though a release date and episode count have not been revealed.

The first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 3 arrives on August 23rd.

